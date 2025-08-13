Tata To Re-Enter South African PV Market After 6 Years

The official launch event is set to be held on 19 August 2025, when 4 models will be unveiled

Tata Motors is soon set to make a comeback into South African market, following its exit in 2019. The Indian automaker had made this announcement earlier this year and even signed a deal with Motus who will act as their local distributors. Tata could restart operations with four vehicles, which can be increased later.

Tata to Introduce 4 Models into South Africa’s Car Market

During its previous 15-year association with the South African market, Tata Indica hatchback was a popular model that appealed to local buyers. Now, marking its return into the South African passenger vehicle segment, the company plans to introduce 4 models in the hatchback and premium SUV segments. It may be mentioned that this re-entry is exclusively for the company’s passenger vehicles as Tata Motors continues to offer their commercial vehicle lineup in South Africa under ‘Tata International South Africa’.

Speaking on this new expansion, Yash Khandelwal, Head International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles states that “South Africa is an important market in our global expansion journey. With our class-leading products and a reputed partner in Motus, we are here to offer our South African customers a choice of vehicles that are safe, stylish, and innovation-driven”.

Tata PVs Detailed for Entry into South Africa

As a part of the deal between Tata Motors and Motus, four of Tata’s passenger vehicles will be introduced into South Africa by the end of this year. These models are currently under homologation so as to ensure they comply with local regulations. While no details of which models will be introduced, there is some speculation especially with the company releasing teaser images of four of its products which could make their way into showrooms across South Africa.

Punch

Tata Punch appears in the teaser. This compact SUV is based on the company’s Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture (ALFA-ARC). It will compete with the Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite and Hyundai Exter in South Africa. Punch is powered by a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 86 hp power and 115 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT. Where pricing is concerned, the Punch could be priced at around R 200,000.

Harrier

Tata Motors also showed off the Harrier in its teaser image. This mid-sized SUV was easily identifiable via its horizontal LED DRL above its front grille. The Harrier draws its power via a 2.0 liter turbocharged diesel engine making 170 PS power and gets mated to a 6 speed manual or automatic gearbox sending power to its front wheels. Priced in India from Rs 15 lakh, it could be offered at around R 400,000 in South African markets where it will compete with the Jetour Dashing, that carries a price tag of R 439,900.

Curvv

Tata Curvv was also discerned in the teaser image. It could be marking its entry into South Africa later this year. Its engine options could be the same as that offered in India. These include a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine that makes up to 123 hp power along with a 1.5 liter turbo-diesel unit that offers 116 bhp. Prices in South African markets may start off from R 300,000 while it will compete with the Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Starlet Cross.

Tiago

The fourth Tata model to enter South Africa is Tata Tiago hatchback, as seen in the teaser. This will be the company’s entry level offering in the country and considering its diminutive size, it may be the smallest offering in this region. It will draw its power via a 1.2 liter petrol engine making 86 hp and mated to a 5 speed manual or AMT. Pricing could range from R 180,000 while it will compete with the Toyota Vitz, Suzuki Celerio, and Renault Kwid.

In addition to the four previously mentioned models, Tata Motors could also launch the Altroz hatchback, Nexon sub 4m SUV, and 7 seater Safari. The Tata passenger car range will be imported into the country by Motus, which also represents automotive brands such as Hyundai, Kia and Renault in South Africa.

