Tata, Uber Sign Largest EV Fleet Order – 25k Tigor XPRES-T Electric

Collaboration between Tata Motors and Uber will be beneficial for Uber customers and drivers, and the environment

Times are ripe for a monumental shift in the ride-sharing industry. Tata Motors and Uber join forces to bring 25,000 Tigor XPRES-T EVs to India’s bustling cities. It is the largest four wheeler EV fleet order placed till date. This strategic move is set to transform market trends and developments in the automobile industry. And drive India towards a cleaner, greener future.

Tata Motors, is a pioneer of India’s EV evolution, and Uber is India’s leading ridesharing app. The MoU paves the way to electrify their services in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) marks a significant milestone, emphasizing the importance of eco-friendliness and sustainability. As per the MOU, Tata Motors will begin delivering the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month. XPRES-T EVs will be inducted into Uber India’s Premium Category service.

Impact of collaboration between Tata Motors and Uber on the fleet industry in India

This collaboration is a prime example of how businesses are evolving with the market trends. All the while adapting to changing consumer and environmental needs. There is now an increasing concern for the environment, alongside the pressing need to reduce carbon emissions. It’s only logical that businesses like Tata Motors and Uber are stepping up to the challenge. It also sets an example for opportunities that exist in embracing sustainable practices.

As industry experts predict a surge in the demand for electric vehicles in the coming years, the future of transportation in India is being reshaped. Collaboration and innovation is key in driving positive change in the business world.

Tata Motors – Drive India towards a cleaner, greener future

With over 50,000 Tata EVs already on the road, Tata has a lead in PV and fleet segments. XPRES-T EV is available in two drive range options – 315km and 277km. The car is powered by a high-energy density battery of 26kWh and 25.5 kWh. With fast charging, they can be charged from 0-80 percent in 59 minutes and 110 minutes. And this is key for fleets. Quick-charging ensures more billable hours and reduced deda time spent waiting for fleet vehicles to be charged daily. Tigor XPRES-T electric sedan comes with zero tail-pipe emissions, and single-speed automatic transmission. Safety is addressed with dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across all variants.

Uber is a key participant in the bandwagon towards e-mobility, committing to 100 percent of its rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micro-mobility by 2040. This shows a growing trend towards sustainable and environmentally-friendly transportation, driven by both consumers and businesses. And fleet operators are constantly looking for a reliable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly option. Efforts towards electrification need to be timely in order to be beneficial.

Environmentally friendly EV ride experiences

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “In line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India’s leading ridesharing platform. Offering customers our environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber’s Premium Category service, will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride sharing. The XPRES-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators. While enhanced safety, silent and premium in cabin experience provides the customers with a relaxed ride, the fast charging solution, driving comfort and the cost effectiveness of the EV makes it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners. This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment.”