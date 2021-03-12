Tata Launches Ultra Sleek T-Series New Gen Smart Trucks From Rs 14 L

Tata Motors’ Ultra Sleek T-Series range of new-generation smart trucks are built to cater to diverse operations

Following the latest launch of the Tata Signa 3118.T in M&HCV segment earlier this month, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has just introduced a new range of intermediate and light commercial vehicles. Called the Ultra Sleek T.Series, these trucks are offered in a range of 3 models called T.6, T.7 and T.9. They are priced at Rs. 13.99 lakhs, Rs. 15.29 lakhs and Rs. 17.29 lakhs respectively and range between 10-20 feet deck lengths.

Tata Motors confirms that the new T-Series trucks offer 1900mm wide cabin offering better driver conveniences and comforts, smart features and easy maneuverability. The cabins are crash tested and sport the latest in technology and safety.

The new series of trucks are built on an internationally recognized Ultra platform and in 4 and 6 tyre combinations ideally suited for a range of applications. These new trucks can be used for transportation of e-commerce products, FMCG and industrial goods along with LPG cylinders, pharmaceuticals and also refrigerated items such as eggs, milk and farm produce along with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fleet owners will find these trucks highly suitable as they are equipped with Tata Motors’ Fleet Edge telematics solutions to optimize fleet management and owners will have access to vehicle diagnostics and driver behavior. Nationwide service warranty and higher resale value are also among its highlights.

Interior Comforts and Safety Features

Futuristic styling is the highlight of the new Tata Motors’ Ultra Sleek T-Series range. The trucks themselves offer lower Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) levels resulting in lower driver fatigue. The cabin is crash tested and comes in with height adjustable seats, tilt and telescopic power steering and a dashboard mounted gear lever.

Cabin highlights also include an in-built music system, USB charging port and ample storage spaces. It also sports air brakes and a parabolic leaf suspension for added safety and clear lens headlamps with LED tail lamps for better night time visibility. The new T-Series trucks commands best in class payload capacity and best in segment ergonomics and fuel efficiency along with lower cost of maintenance.

Power and Performance

Tata Motors’ Ultra Sleek T-Series get their power via a BS6 compliant 4 SPCR engine offering 100 hp power and 300 Nm torque. The engine is capable of best in class fuel efficiency and its radial tyres with low rolling resistance enhance fuel efficiency even further.

Tata Motors new truck range comes in with a 3 year/3 lakh km warranty while they also offer Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth. These provide vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, on-site service and customized annual maintenance along with fleet management solutions with each I&LCV Truck.