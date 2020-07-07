Tata Winger BS6 Ambulances, 100 ventilators, Rs 10 cr donated by Tata Sons

This donation was made in the presence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

On Monday, Tata Son’s Foundation donated a total of 20 Tata Winger BS6 ambulances and 100 ventilators to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This was done in the presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra – Uddhav Thackeray and Board member of Tata Sons – N Chandra, while Mayor Kishori Pednekar was also present.

The Foundation also made a donation of Rs.10 crores to set up an Immunology and Virus Infection Research Center in order to strengthen its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Center will be equipped with the latest facilities while it will be associated with some of the best research institutes both within the country and at a global level.

The COVID-19 pandemic rages on and while cases across India are nearing the 7 lakh mark, the state of Maharashtra seems to be the worst hit. Cases in Maharashtra currently stand at 2,11,987 cases out of which 87,682 are active with 19,693 deaths. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 60.9 percent. CM Uddhav Thackeray praised Tata Group for helping Government of Maharashtra to strengthen the health care facilities in Mumbai’s metropolitan area in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the new Tata Winger ambulances, these are based on the facelifted Winger BS6 which were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. New Tata Winger Ambulance is offered in variants of 3200 WB and 3488 WB. These are single stretcher ambulances that are spacious and offer a smooth drive offering both driver and passenger comforts.

The interiors are redesigned for the vehicle to be a temporary hospital on wheels. These vehicles comply with AIS 125 Part 1 norms and used for patient transport, basic life support, advanced life support and shell.

The Tata Winger is BS6 compliant and powered by a 2.2 liter engine offering 73.5 kW (98 hp) power and 200 Nm torque. It gets McPherson struts with coil springs in the front and parabolic leaf springs with hydraulic telescopic shock absorbers at the rear offering smooth ride for the patients.

BS6 Tata Winger ambulances receives a new paint scheme of white, yellow and red with a high roof. Dimensions stand at 4,940mm length, 1,950mm width and 2,670mm height. It sits on a wheelbase of 3,200mm while ground clearance is at 185mm. The space offered by the Tata Winger is ideally suited for it being used as an ambulance in this time of the pandemic.