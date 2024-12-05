Tata Year-end Discounts Upto Rs 3.50 Lakh – Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Punch, Tiago

Tata Harrier and Safari MY2023 models carry highest year-end discounts upto Rs 3.50 lakh while Nexon, Altroz, Tiago and Tigor get over Rs 2 lakh total discounts

The last month of 2024 and Tata dealerships are keen to get rid of unsold stocks of MY 2024. Tata Motors has announced hefty benefits and cash discounts on its entire ICE range, except the recently introduced Curvv. Tata dealerships had also extended such discount schemes in both October and November but clearly have pending stocks that need to be sold off before the New Year sets in. Hence the substantial discounts

Tata Year-end Discounts 2024 – MY2023 Range

For the MY2023 range, the discounts range from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 3.50 lakh and include both taxes and GST. Starting with the Tata Tiago hatchback, all of its petrol and CNG offerings are being presented with a total discount of Rs 2 lakh. This includes Rs 1 lakh consumer discount and Rs 1 lakh exchange offer.

Buyers of the Tigor sedan, petrol and CNG variants, can also enjoy similar benefits of Rs 1 lakh consumer discount and Rs 1 lakh exchange offer to a total of Rs 2 lakh. Tata Altroz, offered in petrol, diesel and CNG trims are also being offered with similar discounts and benefits upto Rs 2 lakh.

Year-end Offers – Punch and Nexon

Tata Punch SUV currently receives discounts up to Rs 1.50 lakh on MY2023 models. This includes Rs 50,000 consumer discount and Rs 1 lakh exchange offer. On pre-facelift inventory of the Nexon, dealerships are offering a higher discount of Rs 2.75 lakh which includes Rs 1.75 lakh consumer discount and Rs 1 lakh exchange offer. On the new variants, this benefit stands at Rs 2 lakh with Rs 1 lakh consumer discount and Rs 1 lakh exchange offer.

Discounts on Tata’s 2 flagship SUVs – Harrier and Safari

Pre-facelift Harrier and Safari SUVs get up to Rs 3.50 lakh off which includes Rs 2.50 lakh consumer discount and Rs 1 lakh exchange offer. The newer variants receive a Rs 2.50 lakh benefit which is inclusive of Rs 1.50 lakh consumer discount and Rs 1 lakh exchange offer. All these discounts and benefits are valid from 1st – 31st December 2024.

Tata Discounts December 2024 on MY2024 Range

On newer MY2024 range, company dealerships are offering a lower discount. The Tata Tiago petrol variants come in with a total discounts of Rs 15,000 on its XE, XM and XTD trims while all variants excluding these trims come in at a higher total discount of Rs 25,000. The Tiago CNG variants excluding XE and XM see a higher total benefit of Rs 25,000 while these two variants receive a flat Rs 15,000 benefit in the form of exchange offer.

Tata Tigor petrol (except the XE trim) and all variants of the CNG offering carry a Rs 20,000 exchange offer and Rs 15,000 exchange benefit to a total of Rs 35,000. Tigor XE varies a customer discount of Rs 30,000 along with the Rs 15,000 benefit to Rs 45,000.

Tata Altroz benefits and discounts range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 75,000 depending on trim level. Here the highest discount is seen on the Altroz Raver which buyers can avail at a consumer discount of Rs 60,000 and Rs 15,000 exchange benefit to a total of Rs 75,000.

Tata Punch is at a flat consumer discount of Rs 15,000 while the Nexon petrol and diesel variants can be had at a discount ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 depending on trim level. Top offers are on the new Harrier and Safari that stands at an exchange benefit of Rs 25,000.

Along with these offers, Tata dealerships are also offering intervention benefits of Rs 50,000 on select variants of the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Punch. This goes up to Rs 10,000 on certain variants of Nexon and upto Rs 20,000 on all variants of the Harrier and Safari.

Source