Tesla Begins Hiring in India – Job Listings Go Live on Official Website

After a prolonged on-off see-saw play, Elon Musk led Tesla Inc. seems to have set a firmer foot in India. The EV giant just commenced hiring for various job roles in India and seems to be a hint at the start of India operations. An official announcement from Tesla regarding India operations is not public yet.

Tesla Begins Hiring in India

American EV giant, Tesla Inc. has initiated the hiring process in India for as many as 13 roles. These developments came to light when Tesla posted openings for 13 positions on their LinkedIn page. These job roles posted by Tesla hint at a possible entry into India, which has emerged as a major automotive market in recent times.

There is less clarity as to what led Tesla towards this step, considering the company’s on-off interests towards Indian market. However, these developments fall in close proximity with the recent meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his USA visit.

Tesla had expressed reservations on multiple occasions owing to rather high import duties set forth by Indian Government. Elon Musk himself has expressed his opinions on India’s high import duties, which doesn’t make it viable for a profitable business. Suggesting a reduction in import duties before making a significant commitment to Indian market.

However, Indian Government has revised its policies, reducing the import duties of cars priced above USD 40,000 (Rs 34.77 lakh) from 110% to 70%. This revision applies to EV makers that have pledged a local manufacturing presence with an investment of USD 500 million (Rs 4,150 Cr). Thus encouraging Tesla to set up a manufacturing presence in India.

What are the job openings?

These job openings that Tesla has put out for India include positions like Inside Sales Advisor, Customer Support Supervisor, Customer Support Specialist, Service Advisor, Order Operations Specialist, Service Manager, Tesla Advisor, Parts Advisor, Business Operations Analyst, Store manager and Service technician.

The location for these positions can be seen as Mumbai in Maharashtra. More details about Tesla’s India operations are expected to be revealed soon. Tesla Model S and Model X are likely to be the imports, while Model 3 and Model Y are good candidates for local production.