Tesla Cybertruck Spotted In India On The Back Of A Lorry

One of the world’s leading electric car manufacturers, Tesla, is commencing operations in India soon. The company is setting up its first showroom in Mumbai’s BKC area in Maharashtra state. The first set of models to be launched in India include Model Y, which has been spied in India multiple times. Now, there is a Cybertruck spotted in India on the back of a lorry.

So, is Tesla aiming to launch Cyber Truck in India after Model Y and Model 3? Does Tesla consider India to be a viable market to launch an electric pickup truck? Or is it something else? Let’s take a closer look at what this recently spotted Cybertruck could mean for India.

Tesla Cybertruck Spotted In India

Before you get your hopes high about a potential Cybertruck launch in India, we have to point out the registration plates on this particular unit. These plates indicate that this is a vehicle registered in Dubai and is highly likely to be imported into India via the Carnet service for a limited period of time.

We have seen multiple vehicles imported into the country like this via Carnet services. Tesla Cybertruck is highly unlikely to launch in India. However, we also have to take into account that the company is run by Elon Musk who can take spontaneous decisions at his discretion. Considering the attention it would draw, we would say there may be takers in India too.

Cybertruck is not exactly a people pleaser, owing to its unusual shape and approach to mobility solutions. However, it has an undeniable road presence and attracts a lot of eyeballs. In a good way or not, that’s for you to decide. It has an unusual silhouette consisting of just two dead-straight lines.

Will Cybertruck launch in India?

It has a massive front windshield, a full-width LED light bar, flared wheel arches, a single-piece front windshield, massive alloy wheels, a load bed at the back with a powered tonneau cover which apparently is strong enough for a grown adult to stand on, bullet-proof exterior body panels and more.

On the inside, it gets a minimal theme like other Teslas, which means a massacre of functional buttons. So, most of the car’s functions are crammed into one central touchscreen infotainment screen. There’s no instrument screen either. It has frameless windows for that cool factor and flush door handles.

It measures 5,681 mm in length, 2,200 mm in width, 1,793 mm in height and has a colossal 406 mm ground clearance in Extract Mode. Battery capacity goes till 124 kWh in capacity and AWD’s peak power can go till 600 bhp. Max range can go up to 350 miles, which turns out to be 563 km on a single charge.

