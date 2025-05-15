Tesla India Cancels 9-Yr-Old Reservation – New Bookings To Commence Soon?

While Tesla’s entry into India has been perennially delayed since 2016, recent developments indicate a strong possibility of a launch in 2025

It was in 2016 that Tesla had started accepting pre bookings for the Model 3 in India. Early adopters from top cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru were on the radar. However, due to multiple reasons including high import duty, the launch never happened. Tesla is now cancelling and refunding all old bookings including the ones made in 2016. Does this indicate a potential commencement of new bookings? Let’s find out.

Reservation cancellation email from Tesla

In an email sent to one of the early reservation holders of the Model 3, Tesla mentions that many of their products have been replaced over the years and new products have also been launched. Among the ones that have been replaced with upgraded versions is the original Model 3 that was introduced in 2017. The sedan has received multiple incremental updates and a major facelift (Highland refresh) in 2023-2024.

As per the email, Tesla is offering a refund of the reservation fee. Tesla has mentioned that the brand will reach out in the market again after they have finalized their product offerings in India. This statement can be considered a strong hint of a launch in the near future. Reservation holders have been asked to provide their banking and other details, so that the refund can be processed in a prompt manner.

Why Tesla’s India launch seems likely in 2025?

Apart from the cancellation of old reservations for Model 3, there have been various other developments that indicate a potential launch in 2025. For example, Tesla has finalized its first showroom in India at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. BKC is one of the most premium commercial spaces in Mumbai. Tesla has leased around 4,000 square feet, with monthly rental at Rs 35 lakh and 5% annual increase. Tesla is also looking to set up similar-sized showrooms in other Indian cities such as Delhi.

Another strong indicator of Tesla’s entry into India is the initiation of the homologation process for Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla will be importing these cars as CBUs in the initial phase. Based on market response and demand, local assembly or local manufacturing could be considered at a later date. Outside of the United States, Tesla has manufacturing facilities in China and Germany. The CBUs to be shipped to India are likely to be sourced from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany.

Tesla and other global EV brands will also benefit from the relaxed EV import policy. Import duty will be reduced from 70–100% earlier to just 15%, applicable on premium EVs. This policy shift will be beneficial for Tesla and other brands that plan to use the CBU route in the initial phase.

There are also talks about a trade deal between India and the USA. Negotiations are said to be progressing in a positive manner and the trade deal could be announced by the end of this year. This trade deal could further benefit companies like Tesla.