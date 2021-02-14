Tesla India Electric Car Plant To Be Setup In Karnataka – Report

Tesla India has been registered as Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd – as per Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Earlier this year, Karnataka CM, B S Yediyurappa had tweeted that Tesla will commence operations with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. He had announced this on twitter. But soon after, he had deleted the tweet. A State Govt document, accessed by Reuters points to the fact that Karnataka will also be the home to Tesla’s car manufacturing plant.

This update comes on the back of statements from Gujarat and Maharashtra – both stating that they have invited Tesla to setup their Indian manufacturing unit in their respective state. Tesla is yet to confirm the report.

Tesla in India

Entry of the US based electric vehicle maker Tesla, into the Indian automobile sector, is particularly noteworthy as both the Central and State Governments are vying for higher adoption of green vehicle technology to conserve energy and preserve the environment.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. has set up a subsidiary in Bengaluru with plans to introduce their range of electric cars in India later this year. The R&D Center is at Lavelle Road in Bengaluru and marks the company’s entry into the country with a paid up capital of Rs.1 lakh and authorized capital of Rs.15 lakhs.

With plans to launch a range of electric vehicles in India in 2021, Tesla has named Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein as its three directors. Plans are afoot to launch the new Tesla Model 3 in India for a start, with local assembly and manufacturing to commence later.

First Tesla Car In India

It is rumoured that Tesla Model 3 will be the first to launch in India as it is the most affordable Tesla product. The all electric sedan will be brought in as a CBU initially. It will attract a 100 percent import duty unless the Government of India offers any concessions to Tesla so as to give electric vehicle entry a push. Standard range of 423 kms on a single charge.

South Of India Becoming EV Hub

South of India and more specifically Bengaluru is a hub of automotive engineering with centres of Daimler, Bosch, Continental, Fiat Chrysler. Electric vehicle segment is also seeing increased participation with mobility startups like Ola, Uber, Bounce and Vogo planning to introduce more electric vehicles into their fleets.

Ola is also keen on manufacturing electric vehicles with a new EV plant in Tamil Nadu. Ola will setup the world’s largest electric scooter manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu – for the same they have signed an MoU of Rs 2,400 crores.

Ather Energy has also gone ahead with their plans. Production is now shifted to Hosur, Tamil Nadu from where the company aims to produce around 1 lakh units of electric two wheelers per annum.

Source