Tesla Model 3 India Launch By June 2021 – Bookings Open Next Month

After years of teasing, it seems that Tesla India launch plans are finally taking shape. Tesla had been planning launch in India for the past four years but it was only in October this year that CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company entry.

Now, as per a new ET Auto report, Tesla will launch their first car in India by June 2021. Model 3 is the most affordable Tesla, as well as their best selling car today. The report states that Tesla plans to open bookings from January 2021.

Bookings Resume

Tesla Model 3 bookings were first opened for India, when the car made global debut back in 2016. But due to uncertainties over EV policies in India, launch kept getting delayed. Eventually, bookings for India were shut. But those who have the bookings made already, will be the first one’s to get the Model 3 upon launch in India next year.

The company will now resume bookings in India from January 2021. The Model 3 will come into India as a CBU. It is set to be priced from around Rs.55-60 lakhs and will be positioned as a luxury car, unlikely to face any real competition in the country.

Tesla Model 3, the entry level model in the company lineup, is presented in variants of Standard Range (RWD), Standard Range Plus (RWD), Long Range (AWD), and Long Range Performance (AWD). Its battery sizes range from 50 kWh to 75 kWh and driving range from 381 km to 580km. Where performance is concerned, the Model 3 offers acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds to 3.7 seconds – depending on the variant and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 have accounted for around 89 percent of total sales in the third quarter of 2020. The company also achieved sales numbers with the Model S and Model X and the new Tesla Model 3 set for launch in India could also push up sales figures for this model as well.

Tesla exploring options to set up plant in India

Tesla is also seeking to invest in India. The company is planning to open a plant in the country and is currently discussing possibilities of investing in a manufacturing facility / R&D Center either in the states of Kerala or Maharashtra.

Local production would make the Tesla products more affordable to buyers within the country and will also be in line with the Government of India’s electrification project of the automobile industry in India by the year 2030. The company will not be appointing any dealers but will sell the cars directly with special focus on digital sales.

