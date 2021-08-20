Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Spied Testing In India Undisguised

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are based on the same platform but sport different body styles

The electric vehicle (EV) space has been gradually but surely gathering steam in India. There has been a lot of buzz regarding the launch of EVs from Tesla Inc. ever since company CEO Elon Musk announced that it would officially enter the Indian market at some point later this year.

Earlier this year, the American EV manufacturer registered in India as Tesla India Motors And Energy Private Limited with its headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company has also decided to set up shop in three big metro cities initially- Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Spy shots of the brand’s entry-level electric car- Model 3 has already been spotted testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions in the past few months. Now, an undisguised testing prototype of Model Y has been spotted on the country roads. As seen in the images below, the test mule of Model Y was seen wearing a blue colour scheme similar to Model 3 prototypes spotted earlier.

Exterior Styling

Model Y is based on the same platform as Model 3. While the latter gets a compact sedan body style, the former is a typical compact coupe-style SUV. From the outset, Model Y looks like a jacked-up version of Model 3 with plenty of similarities in design. The front end of both cars is very similar with the same set of angular LED headlights, integrated DRLs and nose.

The front bumper of Model Y is a bit flatter and sportier than that seen in Model 3 which is sleeker. As usual, the lower bumper features fog lamps and air intake vents. The side profile of Model Y gets the same creases as well as alloy wheels. Like Model 3, Model Y also gets a tinted black glass roof.

Features & Performance

Inside the cabin, Model Y flaunts a minimalistic interior with a simple dashboard and centre console minus all complications. The highlight, however, is a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display that incorporates controls for all features.

Other notable features include electric adjustable front seats, heated front and rear seats, a high-quality 14-speaker sound system, HEPA air filtration system and more. Interestingly, Tesla offers Model Y in a 5-seat as well as a 7-seat configuration if one is willing to forego the car’s luggage space.

The car features a dual-motor setup with a motor on each axle making it an AWD car. It can reach a top speed of 217 kmph while a 0-96 kmph acceleration is rated at just 4.8 seconds. The high autonomy battery pack returns a range of almost 525 km on a single charge.

Source