Tesla Model Y Facelift Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Launch

Tesla has accelerated its plans to launch its product portfolio in India. The company has signed a lease deal for its first showroom in Mumbai’s BKC and the company has applied for homologation of Model 3 and Model Y. Recent spy shots from X user Ashish Pol reveal a camouflaged test mule of Tesla Model Y facelift. Let’s take a closer look.

Tesla Model Y Facelift Spied

Once known as the land of excessive taxes and tariffs, India is opening up its automotive markets to various non-Chinese brands. Indian Government is reducing taxes on American and European car imports. This makes India a favourable market for foreign brands and Tesla is no different to this strategy.

In a first, we can see Tesla Model Y test mules trundling along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. It has to be noted that this is the facelifted version of Model Y that debuted earlier this year. This is a good sign from Tesla as it is bringing the latest and greatest and not trying to offload unsold stock of previous generation Model Y.

Codenamed Juniper, it looks a lot sleeker and more athletic than its predecessor, lending an aesthetic vibe, which could not be said about its predecessor. We can see a split headlight design with sleek connected LED DRLs on top and LED headlights below. Bonnet gets muscular creases, A-Pillars and C-Pillars are body coloured while B pillars are blackened.

Black is also seen on its roof along with flush door handles. Tesla Model Y’s silhouette is function over form and hence it is not particularly aesthetic to look from the side. It has a coupe roofline effect prioritising low aerodynamic drag coefficient over aesthetic design. At the rear, Model Y facelift gets connected 3D LED tail lights and a sporty bumper.

Just like the revised Model 3, Tesla Model Y facelift spied in India also gets a minimalist cabin. This means almost no buttons and most of the car’s functions are controlled by the larger 15.4-inch infotainment screen. There’s no instrument cluster for driver, but rear passengers get an 8-inch display that supports arcade games and video streaming. Model Y gets Tesla Autopilot ADAS suite as well.

Specs & Powertrains

Where dimensions are concerned, new Tesla Model Y measures 4,790 mm in length, 1,981 mm in width, 1,623 mm in height and has a 168 mm ground clearance. It can seat up to 5 passengers and offers a total of 2,152L worth of cargo capacity when rear seats are folded. Alloy wheel sizes start from 19-inches and go till 20-inches.

Powering this electric crossover SUV, we have battery packs that can go up to 80 kWh in capacity, promising up to 526 km of range on a single charge. In dual-motor AWD configuration, new Tesla Model Y facelift can sprint to 96.5 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Fast charging is supported and it can accept up to 250 kW DC chargers. Launch might happen in the coming months via CBU route.