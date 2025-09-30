Tesla Model Y India Deliveries Start – Imported From Shanghai

As per reports, Tesla Model Y has received bookings of around 600 units since launch in India

In a significant milestone, Tesla has started deliveries of the Model Y in India. Earlier this year in July, Tesla had opened its first store in India in Mumbai. In August, the company opened its second store in India in Delhi. Tesla Model Y units delivered in the initial batch were manufactured at the company’s Shanghai Gigafactory. Let’s get more details on this development.

Tesla Model Y deliveries in India

Tesla’s Global Vice President, Grace Tao, has stated that the initial units delivered to customers in India were sourced from the Shanghai Gigafactory. Tesla has four locations where the Model Y is manufactured. The Shanghai Gigafactory has capacity to manufacture around 6 lakh units of Model Y per year. This is the largest capacity for the Model Y at a single location.

With low labour costs and easy sourcing of parts locally, it is estimated that Model Y is the cheapest to manufacture at the Shanghai Gigafactory. This factory caters to both domestic demand in China as well as export markets. Another overseas location where Tesla Model Y is manufactured is the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Germany. This plant has capacity to manufacture around 3.75 lakh units of Model Y per annum. Gigafactory Berlin primarily caters to demand for Tesla cars in Europe.

In its home market, Tesla has plants in Fremont, California and Travis County, Texas, just outside of Austin. The Fremont facility is the original Tesla plant, whereas the one in Texas is newer and has the latest tech and automation. These plants cater mostly to domestic demand in the United States.

As per plans, Tesla was targeting sales of around 2,500 units of Model Y per year in India. However, bookings have been only around 600 units till now. It remains to be seen if bookings gain momentum in the coming months. As of now, Tesla has showrooms only in Mumbai and Delhi. If more stores open across India, bookings can probably reach higher numbers.

Focus on expanding charging network

To ensure a seamless experience for its customers, Tesla will focus on expanding its charging network in India. Tesla Model Y can be charged at home or at any of the Tesla Superchargers. At home, a wall connector can be installed for easy access. This home charging setup supports Wi-Fi, which can also be used for OTA updates.

While travelling, Tesla Superchargers can be used for fast charging. These can load up to 275 km in just 15 minutes. Globally, Tesla has more than 70,000 Superchargers. It’s the largest fast charging network in the world from a single brand. Superchargers have a max charging rate of 250 kW. Owners don’t have to fuss about locating a charging station, as that job is done automatically by the Tesla vehicle. The best route to reach the charging station is also displayed.

Tesla Model Y is available in two versions in India. The standard rear-wheel drive variant starts at Rs 59.89 lakh, whereas the long-range variant costs Rs 67.89 lakh. There is an option to add full self-driving capability, which will be available as an update at a later date. Customers who choose this feature will need to pay an additional Rs 6 lakh. Tesla Model Y is available for booking for a non-refundable amount of Rs 22,220.