Tesla Model Y India Launch Price Rs 59.9L – 622km Range, Auto Pilot

Tesla Inc has been taking significant steps to establish a retail chain in India. These steps have finally led to a grand launch as the company’s first offering for India, Tesla Model Y, goes on sale through its first dealership set up in Mumbai’s BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) area. Tesla Model Y is offered in two variants in India – Standard and Long Range. Let’s take a closer look.

Tesla Model Y India Launch

After a bunch of speculation and see-saw, Tesla has finally launched Model Y in India. The starting price for Tesla Model Y in India is Rs 59.89 lakh (Ex-sh) for standard variant, which goes till Rs 67.89 lakh (Ex-sh) for Long Range variant. Both Standard and Long Range variants in India are RWD only and there is no dual-motor AWD version as of yet.

Deliveries for Standard variant will start in Q3 2025 and Long Range variant in Q4 2025. Tesla will import Model Y into India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and hence the higher price tag. Here, it will primarily rival BYD Sealion 7 and recently updated Kia EV6, both of which are offered with dual-motor AWD powertrain options, while still undercutting Tesla Model Y in terms of pricing.

Both Standard and Long Range variants get a 4-year or 80,000 warranty prospect on the vehicle and 8-year or 1,92,000 km warranty on its electric powertrain (Battery and Drive Unit). Whichever is early, in both cases. Standard variant promises 500 km range and 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.9s, whereas Long Range variant promises 622 km range and 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6s. Top speed is 201 km/h with both variants.

Design & Features

Where design is concerned, Tesla Model Y is a familiar vehicle, featuring an aerodynamic silhouette which is more for function than form. It gets flush door handles, sleek LED headlights and tail lights, connected LED DRL signature, large wheels, large glass area along with body cladding for that crossover SUV look.

On the inside, most vehicular functions are controlled by the large 15.3-inch central infotainment screen and there’s an 8-inch rear central screen to control rear seat functions. Front seats are heated, ventilated and powered, while rear seats are heated and power folding. Even the AC vents are powered in Model Y, controlled using screens.

There’s a host of features on Tesla Model Y and is likely to attract prospective buyers away from rival offerings. Notable among these are ambient lighting, 8 exterior cameras, panoramic glass roof, premium 9 speaker audio system and Indian buyers can even opt for Tesla Autopilot for autonomous driving for an additional Rs 6 lakh.