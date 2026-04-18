Tesla Model Y L (6-Seater) Could Launch In India On April 22nd – Report

After receiving a lukewarm response from Indian SUV buyers towards its Model Y, Tesla Inc seems to be on damage control. A recent report has revealed that Tesla could launch a larger 6-seater version of Model Y (called Model Y L) in India. The company has held an event scheduled on April 22nd, 2026.

Connecting the dots, one could speculate that Tesla might be launching the Model Y L in India on April 22nd, positioning it above standard Model Y in the portfolio. There will be a higher sticker price with Tesla Model Y L too. Let’s take a closer look.

Tesla Model Y L

The ‘L’ in Tesla Model Y L stands for long wheelbase, which offers a longer length and a longer wheelbase. It is currently exclusive to China only and was introduced last year. With the longer length and longer wheelbase than standard Model Y, Tesla has managed to fit a third row of seating, offering a 2+2+2 layout.

Tesla Model Y L is likely to better sync with Indian buyers expectations as it comes with flexibility of seating up to 6 people. Currently, Tesla Model Y units sold in India are manufactured in China and are being imported from Shanghai. Same will be the strategy with Tesla Model Y L 6-seater electric SUV as well.

Launched in July 2025, Tesla has managed to sell only 225 units across 2025, while the expectations were to fully utilise the 2,500 units quota. There have been reports mentioning Tesla offered discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh to push unsold inventory too.

What to expect?

In terms of pricing, Tesla Model Y L starts from CNY 339,000 in China, which translates to around Rs 46.18 lakh. In India, standard Tesla Model Y has been priced starting from Rs 59.9 lakh (Ex-sh) for Long Range RWD variant and Rs 67.9 lakh (Ex-sh) for Long Range AWD variant. Promised range was up to 622 km range on a single charge.

Model Y L, on the other hand, gets an 82 kWh battery pack and AWD, promising 751 km of range in China. Dimensionally, Tesla Model Y L measures 4,976 mm in length, 1,982 mm in width, 1,668 mm in height and has a 3,040 mm long wheelbase, longer than standard model by 150 mm.

Notable features include powered 2nd row armrest and seats with heating and ventilation function, powered and heated 3rd row seats, panoramic glass roof, acoustic glass, 18-speaker audio system, powered tailgate, adaptive headlights, blind spot monitoring, 19-inch wheels, 16-inch for front and 8-inch touchscreen for rear occupants, 250 kW DC charging and more.

Source