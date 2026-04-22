Tesla Model Y L Launch Price Rs 61.99 Lakh – Dual Motor AWD, 2+2+2 Seating

When Tesla debuted in India with the launch of Model Y, the company received lukewarm response from Indian SUV buyers. Now, Tesla aims to draw in more buyers with the launch of the long wheelbase version of Model Y. Called Tesla Model Y L, this new long wheelbase version has been positioned above Model Y.

Tesla Model Y L Launch

Starting with Model Y, Tesla Inc has expanded its Indian portfolio with the launch of Model Y L. Where pricing is concerned, Model Y L costs Rs 61.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and it is the company’s first offering in the country with a dual motor AWD powertrain configuration and a three-row seating option with a 2+2+2 configuration.

Model Y continues to be on sale and is offered in two variants, while Model Y L is offered in just one variant. Model Y Premium RWD has been priced at Rs 59.89 lakh, Model Y Premium Long Range RWD is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh and the just launched Model Y L Premium AWD is priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (all prices Ex-sh).

Tesla Model Y L is offered in six exterior colours and two interior themes. Stealth Grey exterior colour and Black interior is offered as standard. Opting for Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black colours will set you back by Rs 95,000, Glacier Blue by Rs 1.25 lakh and it is Rs 1.85 lakh for Ultra Red and Cosmic Silver. Opting for Zen Grey interior theme costs Rs 95,000 extra.

19-inch Machina 2.0 alloy wheels are offered as standard fitment with Model Y L. India is among the few countries outside of China where Tesla has launched Model Y L. It is manufactured in China and is brought into India via CBU route shipped in from Tesla’s Shanghai plant.

What is new?

Dimensionally, Tesla Model Y L measures 4,976 mm in length, 1,982 mm in width, 1,668 mm in height and has a 3,040 mm long wheelbase, longer than standard Model Y by 150 mm. Even though Model Y L Premium AWD is priced more affordable than Model Y Premium Long Range RWD model, it offers more range at 681 km, as opposed to 661 km.

Tesla Model Y L also charges faster as it laps up 288 km in 15 minutes, while Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD can lap up 267 km in 15 minutes. Tesla Model Y L also gets added features like 18 speaker and 1 subwoofer music system. 1st row seats in Model Y L get thigh extensions too and the suspension system gets continuously variable damping and drive modes.

Features like 16-inch first row touchscreen, 8-inch second row touchscreen, 8 exterior cameras, active safety features like auto emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane departure avoidance are common between Model Y and Model Y L.