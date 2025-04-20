Tesla Model Y Latest ‘Facelift’ Version To Launch Soon – Spied in Pune

Based on ongoing homologation process, Model Y and Model 3 are likely to be the first Tesla cars to be launched in India

Last month in March, Tesla had applied for homologation of Model 3 and Model Y in India. Test vehicles have also been spotted multiple times in recent months. Latest sighting is of a Tesla Model Y with KA-03 registration plates in Pune by automotive enthusiast Kiran Sonawane. This is the facelift version of Model Y that was unveiled in January 2025. Let’s take a closer look.

Tesla Model Y facelift – Styling and features

While heavily camouflaged, a look at the lighting elements reveals that this test vehicle is the facelift version of Model Y. Deliveries of the facelift model have already commenced in global markets such as China and Australia. Facelifted Tesla Model Y has received multiple updates including split-level headlights, a full-width LED light bar and sharper bumper.

At the rear, there’s a full-width taillight with spaced-out T E S L A lettering in the centre. One can also notice a refreshed tailgate and a new placement for the licence plate. With the Model Y facelift, Tesla has also focused on improving the SUV’s aerodynamics. Relevant changes have been made across the lower bonnet, rear spoiler and wheel design. Together, these updates have helped reduce the drag coefficient from 0.23 Cd to 0.22 Cd.

Users can expect a better overall range with the facelifted Model Y. Dimensionally, the SUV is 4,797mm in length, which is around 47 mm longer than the previous model. The facelift is also slightly wider. Some new colour options have been introduced such as Glacier Blue, Stealth Grey and Ultra Red.

Interior upgrades

With the facelifted Model Y, Tesla has focused on ensuring a better overall experience for users. Updates include softer materials, a quieter cabin and ventilated front seats. Rear seats now have powered reclining along with an 8-inch touchscreen that can be used for climate control, entertainment and gaming. Use of LED strips on the dashboard and doors enhances the overall cabin experience. The 15.4-inch central touchscreen has been carried forward.

Tesla Model Y facelift – Performance

Two variants are on offer – RWD and a Long-Range AWD. As per CLTC standards, range is 662 km and 719 km, respectively. 0 to 100 km/h takes around 5.9 seconds with the RWD model and 4.3 seconds with the AWD. Usable battery capacity is 57 kWh for the RWD variant and 75 kWh for the Long-Range AWD variant. The battery packs support 250 kW fast charging, allowing users to load around 270 km in just 15 minutes.

Model Y facelift offers full self-driving and enhanced autopilot options. Regular improvements are possible with OTA updates. Other key features include adaptive headlights, a self-cleaning front parking camera and improved Wi-Fi hotspot.

Challenges, opportunities

Recent times have been a roller-coaster ride for Tesla. While there’s a drop in global deliveries in Q1, 2025, the brand continues to enjoy majority market share in the U.S. EV market. While there have been protests and boycott calls, there is a significant following of loyalists as well.

Given the circumstances, India could emerge as a key market for Tesla. This will be especially true if Tesla starts local manufacturing after a few years. As of now, Tesla cars such as Model Y and Model 3 will be imported as CKD units.

In the intermediate period, Tesla is evaluating opportunities for contract manufacturing. In the retail space, Tesla is expected to maintain a direct-to-consumer approach. The company is looking at fully-owned retail outlets, the first of which has already been leased in Mumbai. For allowing users access to fast charging, Tesla will also build its Supercharger network.