Tesla Reportedly Scraps Make In India Plans – Imports Likely To Prevail

While multiple reports talk about Tesla scrapping India manufacturing plans, there is currently no official confirmation

Tesla is currently using the CBU route from its manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China, to sell its EVs in India. Plans for local manufacturing haven’t moved forward due to various reasons. Latest reports indicate that Tesla has scrapped its plans to manufacture in India. Let’s check out the details.

Tesla scraps India manufacturing plans

Multiple factors have been highlighted, which have allegedly prompted Tesla to scrap its manufacturing plans in India. For example, the existing local supply chain and industrial base do not seem to be ready to support a Tesla Gigafactory. There is uncertainty about policy decisions, which could impact business operations. Limited sales potential in the Indian market is another reason why Tesla could have taken a decision to scrap its manufacturing plans in India.

Global overcapacity could be another reason why building a new Tesla factory in India may not be the right strategy. As global EV sales have underperformed in recent times, Tesla’s existing Gigafactories are operating at around 60% capacity. Since there are signs of an inventory buildup and major uncertainties across the global geopolitical landscape, building a new factory would be quite counterintuitive.

Another reason for Tesla’s hesitation to manufacture in India could be linked to the high import duties. Tesla likes the idea of zero import duties, as it suits its business interests. The Indian government did offer a massive reduction in import duties to just 15%. However, this came with the clause of investing a minimum $500 million for local production within three years. Tesla never agreed to this and instead chose the CBU route for its operations in India.

It is also easy for Tesla to notice that there is limited demand for its cars in India. From the time Tesla started operations in India in July 2025 to April 2026, cumulative sales have been around 383 units. Due to high import duties, the sales potential has been constrained. Even if the government agrees to a lower import duty for Tesla cars, any dramatic shift in sales is unlikely.

Way forward for Tesla’s India operations

Considering the current global challenges and uncertainty, Tesla is likely to continue with the CBU route for the Indian market. It is possible that opening new outlets in more cities and introducing new models could help boost sales. It is also worth noting that in addition to India, Tesla has also paused its plans for the Mexico Gigafactory.

Globally, Tesla’s home market, the United States, remains its largest individual market. Market share in the electric segment is in the mid-40% range. Even in the USA, Tesla is facing competition from brands like Ford, General Motors and Hyundai-Kia. Model Y remains the top-selling Tesla car in the USA.

China is Tesla’s second largest market, where it faces competition from brands like BYD, Li Auto and Xiaomi. The third largest market for Tesla is Europe, where the company has witnessed a rebound in sales in early 2026. However, competition from Chinese players continues to increase.

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