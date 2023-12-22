Thar 5-door Interiors Revealed – Bigger Screen, Dashcam, Sunroof

Mahindra 5-door Thar will fulfil the needs of everyday commutes as well as some off-road fun on the weekends

Mahindra has been testing the 5-door Thar for several months now. Latest spy shots reveal the interiors, providing a glimpse of the new stuff that the SUV has to offer. Thar 5-door version is expected to be launched around June next year.

Mahindra Thar 5-door – What’s new?

Interiors are wrapped in camouflage, but the shape of a larger touchscreen is clearly evident. It is likely to be a 10.25-inch unit that has become quite like a norm for SUVs in the country. It is also the bare minimum that most consumers want to have in their SUV. Existing 3-door Mahindra Thar is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen. Users have complained about its small size and its average display and interface.

The larger touchscreen onboard 5-door Thar is expected to have improved UI and graphics. This new touchscreen could also be introduced with the 3-door Thar in the future. It is possible that 5-door Thar could also get a new instrument cluster, featuring a larger MID. This could be borrowed from the Scorpio N.

Some changes have been introduced in the dashboard to accommodate the larger touchscreen. However, other features such as HVAC controls, AC vents, toggle switches towards the bottom, rotary dial and physical buttons appear to be the same as that of existing 3-door Thar. As users will be expecting more comfort and convenience with the 5-door Thar, the SUV has been equipped with a single-piece centre armrest for front occupants.

Rear passengers benefit from individual AC vents housed below front centre armrest. Second row seat configuration has not been revealed, as the test mule is carrying dummy seats. Mahindra could offer a regular bench seat or install individual seats, similar to 3-door Thar. Or both options could be made available depending on the variant. Other key upgrades for 5-door Thar include a dashcam and a single-pane sunroof. The SUV will be available only with a fixed roof format.

Thar 5-door exterior profile

Viewed from the front, 5-door Thar will have most of the signature features associated with the standard Thar. The primary reason why people will be buying the 5-door version will still be its dominating street presence. However, the view from the sides will be completely different due to the addition of the rear doors. From the sides, 5-door Thar may lose some of its aggressive persona. Design and styling at rear will be largely the same as the standard Thar.

Thar 5-door specs, performance

Mahindra 5-door Thar will be longer in comparison to standard Thar. Wheelbase is also expected to be more. With the longer body, some of the off-roading capabilities may be impacted. As the SUV will be heavier, it could see changes to the suspension setup. Powertrain options for 5-door Thar will include the 130 hp, 2.2-litre diesel and the 150 hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine. Both 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission options will be available.

With the larger dimensions and new equipment, 5-door Thar is expected to be priced higher than existing Thar. It could be launched in the price range of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Existing Thar starts at Rs 10.98 lakh (RWD), going all the way to Rs 16.94 lakh for the top-spec diesel AT 4WD variant.

1 of 4

Source