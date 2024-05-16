The MG Astor: Redefining Value and Sophistication in SUVs

What doesn’t get enough credit? The MG Astor

It’s a really good SUV that’s not fully appreciated. It’s actually super advanced and comes with a great price. Even the entry model is priced at Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a great deal considering how luxurious the interior is.

Astor looks amazing in Havana Grey, DT White, and Black. Unlike some rivals with questionable designs, Astor has a charming appeal. It’s subtly elegant and refined, looking sophisticated and premium outside, while feeling luxurious inside. Some key features of Astor include:

1. Largest in segment Panoramic Sunroof – Astor offers spacious and luxurious interiors, and the largest panoramic sunroof in its segment. The panoramic sunroof is available from the ‘Select’ trim, starting at Rs. 12.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. 14 Level-2 ADAS Features – Astor comes equipped with 14 Level-2 ADAS features. Notably, Astor’s ADAS is a radar-based system, which is more effective than camera-based systems found in some rival cars.

3. Spacious & Luxurious Interiors – Astor features roomy and opulent interiors, with ventilated front seats as a major comfort. The extensive use of soft-touch and Sangria Red interior shade lends a luxurious feel. Astor can comfortably accommodate 5 people and the boot size is bigger than most of its rivals.

4. Safety & Connected Features – MG Astor comes with over 80 connected car features and 49 safety features. The Hinglish voice commands are highly intuitive and among the best in the segment.

5. Personal AI Assistant – Astor is the only SUV in its class with a personal AI assistant, a cutesy physical chatbot. This is a characterful attribute and is a conversation starter. Quite literally!

6. Digital Key – Astor is the only compact SUV to pack a digital key along with key sharing for added convenience.

7. Highest Resale Value – A recent study by Droom Car positioned MG Astor as the SUV with the highest resale value in its segment.

2024 MG Astor Price Analysis

MG offers Astor in five versions: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Even the basic Sprint trim shows MG’s commitment to affordable luxury and technology, featuring a soft-touch dashboard. Astor’s pricing is competitive even from the base version, setting it apart from its competitors. In fact, the starting Sprint trim is lower than most rivals (Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, etc), with a price difference of about Rs. 1-2 lakh.

If you’re searching for a sub-4m SUV (Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, Venue, XUV3XO, etc) priced under Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), you’ll probably be considering the second or third trim level. In this case, MG Astor is a straightforward choice because it provides enough space and size, along with the satisfaction of owning a higher-tier vehicle.

The top-tier Savvy Pro trim starts at Rs. 16.78 lakh (ex-sh) with an automatic gearbox. This price is lower than every other top-tier automatic variant of rival cars, except for the Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross. The top-tier automatic models from Korean brands start at around Rs. 18.75 lakh, Japanese brands at around Rs. 19.9 lakh, and German brands at around Rs. 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom), which is also for a 1.0L TSI engine.

The MG Astor stands out as a compelling option not only in its segment, but also in the sub-4m SUV segment, offering a blend of affordability, luxury, and advanced technology. With its range of trim levels catering to various budgets and preferences, Astor provides ample space and features typically found in higher-segment vehicles. Whether it’s the competitive pricing, refined design, or top-tier features, Astor presents a strong case for those seeking a well-rounded SUV experience without breaking the bank.