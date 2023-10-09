This Rs. 9 Lakh Innova Crysta Single-cab Pickup Isn’t Hilux Or Revo

The smaller length of Innova Crysta’s MPV packaging allowed a small and disproportionate load bed installation on this custom Innova Crysta single-cab pickup

We are all well-acquainted with Toyota’s Innova lineup. 1st gen Innova, 2nd Gen Innova Crysta and 3rd gen Innova Hycross have had work cut off for them owing to their popularity. In Indonesia, however, there is a one-off single-cab pickup truck based on Innova Crysta on sale, which is surprisingly not a Toyota Hilux.

Custom Toyota Innova Crysta Single-cab Pickup

You must be wondering what we’re on about. It is a widely known fact that Toyota uses the IMV ladder frame chassis between Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux. Crysta and Hilux share overall silhouettes and most of fascia. But, there is Toyota Revo as well, which is popular with a single cab body style.

There is an Innova single-cab pickup truck on sale in Indonesia. It is currently being auctioned for IDR 176 million (Rs. 9 lakh). So, what’s the deal? It must be a single-cab Revo or a single-cab Hilux. But on closer inspection, it isn’t both. In fact, this is a custom vehicle that is transformed from an Innova Crysta (sold as Innova Kijang in Indonesia) into this single-cab pickup truck.

This is slightly unusual as the owner might have easily bought a Revo. But instead, they chose to modify an Innova Crysta into a Revo-like vehicle. We say ‘Revo-like’, because the execution of this build could have been much better. One, the flatbed had to fit Innova Crysta’s overall length constraint, so it looks gaudy and disproportionate.

Same powertrain as Innova Crysta

Two, the bottom of this vehicle’s bed and cab don’t align, which is a huge turn-off and a giveaway that this ain’t the real deal. The front fascia and alloy wheels are identical to that of Innova Crysta’s along with its dashboard and interior panelling. These elements are slightly different in Toyota Revo than Innova Crysta (Kijang).

Speaking of turn off, the overall condition of this vehicle on auction is not something to write home about as well. For starters, both front airbags have been deployed and not replaced, leaving visual scars from where the airbags punctured. Along with that, exposed wiring on the inside and multiple dents and knicks, it isn’t very confidence-inspiring either.

In terms of powertrain, this vehicle seems to be powered by the same 2.4L turbo diesel engine that generated around 145 bhp and 340 Nm of torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter.

We have seen wild custom builds on Innova. This Innova Crysta pickup truck is definitely quirky. But this is not very appealing. Would you pay the asking auction price for this vehicle?

1 of 2

Source – JBA