Three Wheeler Retail Sales March 2021 – Bajaj 1st, Mahindra 3rd, TVS 7th

There was nearly a 51 percent decline in auto rickshaw and three-wheeler sales March 2021

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), three wheeler registrations in India dipped 50.72 percent in March 2021. Total retail saless stood at 38,034 units, down from 77,173 units retailed in March 2020. However, taking into account MoM retails, there was a 14.15 percent growth as against 33,319 units retailed in Feb 21.

Bajaj and Piaggio Top Charts

Bajaj Auto Limited was the leader in three wheeler retails in the past month despite de-growth. The company commanded a 35.20 percent market share in March 21, down from 36.77 percent held in Feb 21. Total 3 wheeler retails stood at 13,389 units retailed, down 45.25 percent as against 24,455 units sold in March 20. MoM retails increased 9.27 percent as compared to 12,253 units sold in Feb 21.

At No. 2 was Piaggio retails dipped 67.33 percent in March 21 to 5,629 units, down from 17,232 units sold in March 2020 while it gained in MoM sales which had stood at 5,180 units in Feb 21. Dip in retails also led to a lowering of market share from 15.55 percent held in Feb 21 to 14.80 percent in the past month.

Three wheeler retails of Mahindra dipped 77.03 percent in March 21 to 1,854 units down from 8,071 units sold in March 20, a month that was marked by a lockdown in view of the Corona virus. MoM sales however, improved significantly by 33.67 percent from 1,387 units sold in Feb 21.

Reep Motors, a Chennai based electric three wheeler manufacturer entered the segment with the Electro Kato Plus cargo carrier and the Electro Oto 5 seater rickshaw. The company has seen retails of 1,608 units in March 21.

YC Electric Posts Positive Growth

YC Electric was another electric 3 wheeler maker that added 1,456 units in terms of retail sales, and also recorded positive growth of 40.81 percent as against 1,034 units sold in March 20. YC Electric holds a market share of 3.83 percent.

Atul Auto and TVS have both reported de-growth in terms of YoY retail sales of three wheelers while MoM sales improved marginally. Atul Auto sales stood at 10,320 units in March 2020 dipping 87 percent to 1,342 units in the past month while TVS Motors’ three wheeler retails dipped 30.54 percent from 1,480 units sold in March 2020 to 1,028 units in the past month.

Electric 3 Wheeler Sales

Where other 3 wheeler manufacturers and EV makers were concerned, retail sales stood at 11,728 units in March 21, down 13.64 percent as against 13,581 units sold in March 2020. MoM retails also suffered a de-growth of 4.70 percent compared to 12,307 units sold in Feb 21.

Though the month of April is generally seen as a high sales month due to the several festivals of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi and Poila Boishakh and the marriage season, FADA has cautioned automakers to be wary of the month of April 2021. The country has entered the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdowns announced coupled with the severe shortage of semi-conductors could have an adverse impact on retail sales.