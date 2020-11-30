Three Wheeler Retail Sales Decline 64.50 Percent – Bajaj, Piaggio Lead

As has been reported by FADA, October 2020 three-wheeler retail sales dipped both YoY and MoM

Even as the auto industry appears to be riding out of the COVID-19 crisis, the two and three wheeler segment has yet to pick up. Four wheeler retail sales noted an 8.48 percent growth while two wheeler sales fell 26.82 percent and retail sales of three wheeler dipped 64.50 percent YoY. Here we list out three wheeler retail sales as has been reported by FADA which fell 64.50 percent to 22,381 units, down from 63,042 units sold in October 2019.

Bajaj, Piaggio, Atul Auto

Every three wheeler maker reported de-growth in the past month. Bajaj Auto Limited was in the lead with total three wheeler sales of 8,339 units in Oct 20, down 71.50 percent as compared to 29,263 units sold in Oct 19 with a market share of 37.26 percent. MoM sales also showed de-growth as the company had sold 9,149 units in Sept 20.

Piaggio sales in the three wheeler segment dipped 59.46 percent to 4,395 units, down from 10,842 units sold in the same month of the past year. Market share is reported at 19.64 percent while volume loss was at 6,447 units.

In October, Piaggio launched a new electric three-wheeler Ape’ E-City for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode market in Kerala. The Ape’ E-City is available at an introductory price of Rs. 198,926 and boasts of class-leading features with advanced lithium-ion batteries and an automatic gearbox.

Likewise, Atul Auto three wheeler retail sales also fell 74.35 percent. Sales in Oct 20 stood at 876 units, down from 3,415 units sold in Oct 19. MoM sales 6.81 percent as against 940 units sold in Sept 20. Atul Auto offers a 3 wheeler range across petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG and electric powertrains along with front and rear wheel drive options across 24 customized solutions. The company currently commands a market share of 3.91 percent.

TVS and Mahindra

Lower down the order at Nos. 4 and 5 were TVS and Mahindra. Both companies noted de-growth in terms of YoY sales but gained in MoM retails. TVS, with a current market share of 3.25 percent retailed 728 three wheelers in the past month, down from 996 units sold in Oct 19. MoM sales however increased by 25 units from 703 units sold in Sept 20.

No 3W, Rickshaw Sales Oct-20 Oct-19 1 Bajaj 8,339 29,263 2 Piaggio 4,395 10,842 3 Atul Auto 876 3,415 4 TVS 728 996 5 Mahindra 524 4,147 6 Others + EV 7,519 14,379 – Total 22,381 63,042

Maximum de-growth was seen in the case of Mahindra three wheeler sales in the past month. October 2020 three wheeler retail sales fell 87.36 percent to 524 units as compared to 4,147 units sold in Oct 19. MoM sales however, increased 11.97 percent as against 468 units sold in Sept 20.

Where the other three wheeler makers were concerned, sales fell 47.71 percent to 7,519 units in Oct 20 as against 14,379 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

As the country enters the last leg of the festive season and with COVID-19 cases seeing a surge in many countries, there is a certain degree of cautiousness among buyers. Supply of spare parts has also been affected and FADA has cautioned automakers in the country to keep a check on vehicle inventory levels as demand could once again dip post the festivities.