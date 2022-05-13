Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales Apr 2022 – Bajaj, YC Electric, Mahindra, TVS

Three wheeler sales increased twofold YoY in April 2022 to 42,396 units with Bajaj Auto heading the list

Retail sales ended positively across all segments in April 2022, YoY. Two wheeler sales increased by 37.99 percent while three wheeler sales were up 95.91 percent. Commercial Vehicle retail sales increased by 52.18 percent while Passenger Vehicles and Tractors saw a 25.47 percent and 26.14 percent YoY increase respectively.

Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales Apr 2022

The three wheeler segment, that also included auto rickshaw sales saw an increase of 95.91 percent YoY in retail sales to 42,396 units in April 2022. This was against 21,640 units sold in April 2021 while it was a 301.21 percent increase over 10,567 units sold in April 2020. In comparison, MoM sales declined by 11%.

Bajaj Auto Limited topped the list and was the only automaker to see retail sales above the 10,000 units mark. Retail sales of Bajaj Auto stood at 13,377 units in the past month, up from 7,743 units sold in April 2021. Market share dipped YoY to 31.55 percent from 35.78 percent held in April 2021. Bajaj Auto also plans to enter the electric three wheeler segment with a range of electric auto rickshaws.

At No. 2 was Piaggio with 4,402 units sold in the past month, up from 3,379 units sold in April 2021. Market share currently stands at 10.38 percent from 15.16 percent held in April 2021. Piaggio has its manufacturing unit in Baramati, Maharashtra with an annual production capacity of over 3.80 lakh units. Its offerings include electric 3-wheeler cargo – Ape E-city and Ape E-Xtra.

YC Electric Vehicle three wheeler retail sales were at 1,885 units in April 2022 over 758 units sold in April 2021. Market share increased to 4.55 percent from 3.50 percent YoY. Mahindra followed at No. 4 with 1,767 units sold in the past month, up from 1,356 unit retail sales in April 2021. Market share dipped to 4.17 percent from 6.27 percent YoY.

Atul Auto and Saera Electric followed with both showing increased retail sales at 1,310 units and 1,170 units respectively. Saera saw its market share increase to 2.76 percent from 1.67 percent YoY.

Champion, Dilli Electric, Best Way

Lower down the list was TVS Motors with 1,110 unit retail sales in April 2022, up from 493 units sold in April 2021. Mahindra REVA Electric saw its retail sales increase from 452 units in April 2021 to 1,072 units in the past month. e-Alpha and Treo Zor 3-wheeler are the more popular models in the company lineup. The Treo ZOR was launched in India in 2020 and receives power of 8 kW and high torque of 42 Nm. It is built on a strong platform offering the highest-in-class payload of 550 kg.

Electric three wheeler retail sales of Champion PolyPlast also increased to 920 units in the past month, up from 337 units sold in April 2021. Market share increased to 2.17 percent from 1.56 percent YoY.

Dilli Electric followed with 814 unit retail sales in April 2022, up from 189 units sold in April 2021 while market share currently stands at 1.92 units. Best Way (716 units), Unique International (695 units), Mini Metro (638 units) and JS Auto (498 units) followed along with Terra Motors (497 units and Vani Electric (460 units). There were other three wheeler makers in the segment that contributed 11,065 units to total retail sales last month.