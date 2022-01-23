Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales Dec 2021 – Bajaj, TVS, YC Electric, Mahindra

Total three wheeler retails increased two fold in the past month with every OEM posting a YoY growth except for Piaggio and TVS Motor

Three wheeler, autorickshaw sales increased by 59.50 percent in December 2021. Retails as announced by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), stood at 44,288 units, up from 27,766 units sold in December 2020. It was however a 24.50 percent de-growth over 58,657 units sold in December 2019. This vehicle retail data has been collated on 03.01.22 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India and gathered from 1,379 out of 1,590 RTOs

Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales Dec 2021

Bajaj Auto was the highest selling three wheeler OEM last month and was the only three wheeler maker in this list to see retails cross the 10,000 unit mark. Sales increased from 9,601 units sold in December 2020 to 13,844 units in the past month while market share dipped from 34.58 percent to 31.26 percent YoY.

The recently launched Maxima C has seen increased demand in the country, taking leadership position in its segment. Bajaj Auto has also announced plans to introduce electric three wheelers.

No. 2 best-selling OEM in the three wheeler segment was Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. Retail sales in the past month dipped to 4,033 units, down from 5,045 units retailed in December 2020. Market share also fell by 50 percent to 9.11 percent in the past month, down from 18.17 percent held in December 2020.

Piaggio is among the leader in electric cargo 3 wheeler market. It is present in the e-cargo three-wheeler segment with Ape E-Xtra FX and passenger e-three wheeler, Ape E-City. Both these models are priced at Rs 3.12 lakh and Rs 2.83 lakh respectively.

YC Electric Vehicles at No. 3 on the list of retail sales last month, saw some significant growth. Sales stood at 2,290 units, up from 1,067 units retailed in December 2020. Market share also increased substantially from 3.84 percent held in December 2020 to 5.17 percent in the past month.

All three OEMs, Mahindra (1,635 units), Atul Auto (1,476 units) and Champion Poly Plast (1,074 units), reported retail sales growth last month. Saera Electric (1,070 units), Best Way (852 units) and Dilli Electric (838 units) also posted YoY sales growth in terms of three wheeler retails as did OEMs such as Mahindra REVA (796 units), Unique International (673 units) and Mini Metro (604 units).

No Rickshaw / 3W Sales Dec-21 Dec-20 Growth % 1 Bajaj 13,844 9,601 44.19 2 Piaggio 4,033 5,045 -20.06 3 YC Electric 2,290 1,067 114.62 4 Mahindra 1,635 1,213 34.79 5 Atul 1,476 1,192 23.83 6 Champion Poly Plast 1,074 374 187.17 7 Saera Electric 1,070 508 110.63 8 Best Way Agencies 852 288 195.83 9 Dilli Electric 838 311 169.45 10 Mahindra Reva 796 307 159.28 11 TVS Motor 773 792 -2.40 12 Unique International 673 228 195.18 13 Mini Metro EV 604 208 190.38 14 JS Auto 563 275 104.73 15 Thukral Electric 553 224 146.88 16 Vani Electric 508 318 59.75 17 Energy EV 473 149 217.45 18 Terra Motors 447 224 99.55 19 Others + EV 11,786 5,442 116.57 – Total 44,288 27,766 59.50

TVS Motor Company saw its three wheeler retails dip to 773 units in the past month, down from 792 units retailed in December 2020. Market share also dipped from 2.85 percent held in December 2021 to 1.75 percent last month.

Electric Three Wheeler OEMs Dec 2021

Where electric three wheeler OEMs were concerned, retail sales increased two fold. Thukral Electric posted 553 unit retails last month, up from 224 units sold in December 2020. Vani Electric also saw its retails increase to 508 units, up from 318 units retailed in December 2020.

Energy Electric vehicle retails stood at 473 units in the past month, up from 149 units retailed in December 2020. Other OEMs which also included some electric vehicle makers saw retails at 11,786 units in December 2021 up from 5,442 units retailed in December 2020.