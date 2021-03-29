Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales Feb 2021 – Bajaj, Piaggio Top 2

Three wheeler sales dipped 49.7 percent in Feb 21 with every manufacturer reporting de-growth

The three wheeler segment has been noting falling volumes over the past 1-2 years. Total three wheeler sales in Feb 21 stood at 33,319 units, down 49.7 percent as against 66,177 units sold in Feb 20.

Bajaj Auto 3W Sales De-growth

Bajaj Auto ruled the charts in terms of 3 wheeler sales in Feb 21 with 12,253 units sold, down 56.2 percent as against 27,989 units sold in Feb 20. Currently commanding a market share of 36.7 percent, this is also a 5.5 percent dip as compared to 42.29 percent market share held in Feb 20.

Bajaj Auto also seeks an entry into the electric three wheeler arena and is also working on an electric version of the Qute quadricycle. Launch date has not yet been announced.

Piaggio three wheeler sales also fell massively to 5,180 units in Feb 21, down 60.3 percent as against 13,042 units sold in Feb 20. In February, Piaggio launched the Ape’ E-Xtra FX priced at Rs 312,137 (ex-showroom). This is the second product launched by the company in the electric vehicle space following the passenger electric three-wheeler Ape’ E-City which was launched at the end of 2019. Ape’ E-City is priced at Rs.2,8,878 and is under the FAME-II scheme.

Mahindra three wheeler sales fell by 71.2 percent in Feb 21 suffering the highest de-growth as against every other three wheeler manufacturer in the country. Sales stood at 1,387 units in Feb 21 as against 4,822 units sold in Feb 20.

Market share also dipped from 7.29 percent held in Feb 20 to 4.16 percent in the past month. The Mahindra Treo Zor vehicles are now in use in 7 cities of Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, and Lucknow with Amazon India’s network of Delivery Service Partners.

Atul Auto and TVS Motor

Rajkot-based three wheeler major Atul Auto was at No. 4 on the list of three wheeler OEMs with sale dipping 68.1 percent YoY to 1,332 units in Feb 21 down from 4,182 units sold in Feb 20.

Atul Auto has expanded its product portfolio to include a new gen autorickshaw in Gujarat. It is available in three fuel types of CNG, LPG and Petrol and supplies will be effected from April 21 through the company’s 120 touchpoints.

TVS Motor No.5 saw three wheeler sales dip 26 percent to 860 units in the past month, down from 1,175 units sold in Feb 20. Other three wheeler makers in this segment contributed 12,307 units to total sales in the past month, down 17.8 percent as against 14,967 units sold in Feb 20.