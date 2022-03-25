Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales Feb 2022 – Bajaj, YC Electric, Mahindra, TVS

Bajaj Auto was the only three wheeler maker to see retail sales above the 10,000 unit mark

FADA has released sales details of three wheelers and rickshaws sold in Feb 2022. Three wheeler retail sales increased 16.64 percent to 38,961 units last month, from 33,404 units sold in February 2021 but dipped 41.13 percent as against 66,185 units sold in February 2020. In terms of MoM, sales have declined by 2.5%.

Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales Feb 2022 – Bajaj Leads

Bajaj Auto Limited headed the list with 13,301 units sold in February 2022, up from 12,310 units sold in February 2021. Market share however, dipped to 34.14 percent from 36.85 percent held in February 2021. With much demand for electric vehicles in India, Bajaj Auto has plans to launch 3 wheeler EVs in the first quarter of 2023.

Piaggio was at no 2 on the list with retail sales at 3,967 units in the past month. This was a de-growth over 5,182 units sold in February 2021. Market share also dipped to 10.18 percent from 15.51 percent on a YoY basis.

At No. 3 was YC Electric with three wheeler retail sales at 1,836 units, up from 1,148 units sold in February 2021. Market share has also gone up to 4.71 percent from 3.44 percent held in February 2021. YC Electric sales stood at 1,836 units last month, up from 1,148 units sold in February 2021 bringing market share up to 4.71 percent from 3.44 percent YoY.

Mahindra three wheeler sales dipped to 1,297 units in February 2022 from 1,386 units sold in February 2021. Market share of the company also fell to 3.33 percent from 4.15 percent during the said period.

Atul Auto, Saera Electric, Mahindra Reva

Atul Auto (1,225 units), Saera Electric (891 units) and Mahindra Reva (770 units) were followed by Champion Poly Plast (729 units) and Best Way (724 units) along with TVS Motor (723 units) and Dilli Electric (711 units). Other three wheeler makers which also included EVs saw sales at 10,738 units last month, a significant increase over 8,126 units sold in February 2021.

In terms of MoM sales performance, sales have slightly declined. In Jan 2022, three wheeler sales were at 39,998 units. Top 4 players remained the same – Bajaj, Piaggio, YC Electric and Mahindra.

In related news – Mahindra has recently entered into a partnership with CSC – Common Service Centers (CSC), a government organization, to promote the adoption of electric three wheelers like its Treo and Alfa electric three wheelers in rural markets. Earlier this month, Piaggio introduced the first electric three wheeler experience center in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. This will give customers a platform to view the newly launched FX range.

Piaggio Apé E-Xtra FX is an electric cargo carrier offering 9.5 Kw power output. It is built on a full metal body architecture and commands a 6 ft cargo deck length, suitable for various applications like the delivery van, garbage collector etc.