Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales June 2022 – Bajaj, Piaggio, YC Electric, Mahindra

Three wheeler retail sales increased 212.45 percent YoY with every automaker on this list posting sales growth

Retail sales as announced by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), stood at 46,040 units in June 2022, up 212.45 percent over 14,735 units sold in June 2021. It was also an increase of 281.16 percent over 12,079 units sold in June 2020 but a de-growth of 5.71 percent when compared to 48,830 units sold in June 2019.

Three Wheeler Retail Sales June 2022

Bajaj Auto Limited led the list with 11,383 units sold in June 2022, up from 4,927 units sold in June 2021. Bajaj Auto was the only company to experience retail sales above the 10,000 unit mark. The company saw its market share dip to 24.72 percent from 33.44 percent YoY. Bajaj has noted outstanding demand for the Maxima C three wheeler cargo carrier that is being offered in two fuel variants – CNG and Diesel.

Piaggio Vehicle retail sales were at 4,203 units in June 2022, up from 2,258 units sold in June 2021. Market share dipped to 9.13 percent form 15.32 percent YoY. Even as the company has seen outstanding demand for the Piaggio Ape E-City, it is set to see competition from the new Stream eAuto from Omega Seiki.

YC Electric also saw retail sales increase significantly to 2,385 units in June 2022, up from 539 units sold in June 2021. Market share also went up to 5.18 percent form 3.66 percent YoY. There was Mahindra at No.4 with three wheeler sales at 1,975 units, up from 656 units sold in June 2021. Market share also dipped to 4.29 percent from 4.45 percent held in June 2021.

Retail sales of Saera Electric increased several fold in June 2022 to 1,435 units from 295 units sold in June 2021 relating to a higher market share of 3.12 percent from 2 percent held in the same month of the previous year. It was also in June 2022 that Saera commenced production at its new Bawal plant in Haryana from where e-rickshaws and e-carts will be produced from the plant into which the company has invested Rs 350 crores.

Atul, Mahindra Reva, TVS, Champion

The list of three wheeler retail sales also saw Atul Auto at No. 6 with 1,225 units sold in June 2022, up from 594 units sold in June 2021. Mahindra Reva retail sales increased to 1,190 units from 273 units YoY. The company has noted increased demand for the e Alfa Cargo that competes against other three wheeler electric models such as the Euler HiLoad EV and Piaggio Ape E-Xtra FX.

TVS Motor sales went up to 1,144 units from 226 units sold in June 2021. There was also Champion Polyplast (1,088 units), Unique International (1,034 units), Dilli Electric (1,018 units) and Mini Metro (936 units) sold in June 2022.

Others lower down the order were JS Auto (612 units), SKS Trade India (545 units), Terra Motors (532 units), ERoyce (505 units) and Lectrix EV (482 units). Others in this segment (that also included electric three wheeler makers) contributed 14,348 units to total retail sales in the past month.