Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales May 2022 – Bajaj, Piaggio, YC Electric, TVS

There was positive YoY retail sales growth across the three wheeler and auto rickshaw segment in May 2022

Three wheeler sales, which also included auto rickshaws, posted a 695.93 percent YoY retail sales increase to 41,508 units, up from 5,215 units sold in May 2021. It was also a 2,090.40 percent increase over 1,895 units sold in May 2020 but fell 19.32 percent when compared to sales in May 2019 which stood at 51,446 units.

The interim years of 2020 and 2021 cannot actually be taken into account to assess growth in three wheeler sales as the country had to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic which had dramatically brought down sales across all segments. Three wheeler retail sales however saw a MoM de-growth in May 2022, lower than 42,396 units sold in April 2022.

Three wheeler, auto rickshaw sales May 2022

At No. 1 was Bajaj Auto Limited, the only automaker in this segment to see sales cross the 10,000 unit mark. Sales in May 2022 stood at 10,492 units, up from 1,872 units sold in May 2021. Market share dipped to 25.28 percent in the past month, down from 35.90 percent held in May 2021.

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. was at No. 2 with sales of 4,177 units in May 2022, up from 664 units sold in May 2021. Market share dipped to 10.06 percent over 12.73 percent held in May 2021. It was earlier this year that the company introduced Piaggio Ape Electric auto rickshaw and cargo 3 wheeler. Ape E-Xtra FX cargo 3 wheeler is priced at Rs 3,12,137 while Ape E-City FX electric rickshaw is at Rs 2,83,878 following Fame II subsidy.

Three wheeler retail sales of YC Electric stood at 2,045 units in May 2022, up from just 170 units sold in the same month of the previous year. The company also noted a rise in market share from 3.26 percent to 4.93 percent YoY.

Lower down the order at No. 4 was Mahindra with three wheeler retail sales at 1,764 units, up from 379 units sold in May 2021. Market share however, dipped to 4.25 percent in May 2022 from 7.27 percent held in May 2021. Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the Mahindra Group, has announced the launch of Alfa CNG Passenger and Cargo variants. Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG is priced at Rs 2,57,000 while the Alfa Load Plus comes in at Rs 2,57,800. (ex-showroom).

Saera Electric, TVS Motor, Atul Auto

There was also Saera Electric with retail sales of 1,367 units in May 2022, up from 99 units sold in May 2021. Market share however, increased to 3.29 percent from 1.90 percent YoY. TVS Motor three wheeler retail sales were at 1,218 units in the past month from 130 units sold in May 2021. It was a slight increase in market share to 2.93 percent from 2.49 percent held in May 2021. Atul Auto (1,146 units), Mahindra Reva (1,073 units), Dilli Electric (1,019 units) and Champion Poly Plast (940 units) each saw significant YoY increase in three wheeler retail sales and an increase in market share.

There were also others in this segment that have posted a YoY growth in three wheeler retail sales. These included Unique International (770 units), Mini Metro (752 units), JS Auto (623 units), Terra Motors (546 units) and Best Way (542 units). Sales of Vani stood at 476 units while Allfine Industries and Energy Electric along with SKS Trade saw retail sales of 442 units each, a significant YoY growth over sales in May 2021. There were others that also included electric three wheeler makers that added 11,272 units to total retail sales in the past month, up from 911 units sold in May 2021.