Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales Sep 2021 – Bajaj, Piaggio, YC Electric

Bajaj Auto Limited was the only three wheeler maker to note retail sales cross the 10,000 unit mark in the past month

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), has released data on retail sales for the month of September 2021. Total vehicle retails for the month of September 2021 decreased by -5.27 percent YoY. Growth was seen across the three wheeler (51 percent), passenger (16 percent) and commercial vehicle (47 percent) segments. However, the same could not be said about the two wheeler (-12 percent) and tractor (-24 percent) segments.

Even as the three wheeler segment noted a marked increase in sales, it may be seen that there was a clear shift from ICE to electric vehicles in a 60:40 split. Total three wheeler retails stood at 36,612 units in the past month, up from 24,262 units sold in September 2020.

Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales Sep 2021 – Bajaj Auto and Piaggio Top

Year to date retails also show a significant YoY increase from 80,970 unit retailed in the April to September 2020 period to 1,36,526 units retailed in the same period of 2021. It was however a 57.56 percent de-growth when compared to 3,21,682 units retailed in the April to September 2019 period.

Even as positive growth was reported by every three wheeler OEM in the country, except by Piaggio Vehicles, it was only Bajaj Auto Limited that managed sales above the 10,000 unit mark. Retails of other three wheeler makers failed to even cross the 5,000 unit mark. Currently commanding a 36.79 percent market share, Bajaj Auto retailed a total of 13,469 units in the past month. This was up from 9,282 units retailed in September 2020.

Retail sales of Piaggio Vehicles dipped YoY and stood at 4,060 units in the past month, down from 5,440 units retailed in September 2020. Market share of the company also went down from 22.42 percent held in September 2020 to 11.09 percent in the past month. The company, experiencing strong demand for the Ape Electrik FX (fixed battery) range has added 12 new Piaggio EV showrooms in the state of Bihar. Ape E-Xtra FX electric cargo three-wheeler offers 9.5 Kw power, gets a full metal body architecture with a 6 ft cargo deck making it ideally suited for delivery and garbage collection.

YC Electric noted a two fold increase in retail sales of its three wheelers. Sales which had stood at 711 units in September 2020 increased to 1,413 units in the past month. Mahindra and Mahindra Reva also reported increased retails of three wheelers in the past month at 1,1590 units and 774 units along with significant growth in market share.

Retails sales of Atul Auto also increased significantly on a YoY basis to 1,263 units while the company currently commands a market share of 3.45 percent. This was against 945 units retailed in September 2020 when market share was at 3.89 percent. The company expects a revival across the three wheeler segment. Atul Auto has also done well on a MoM basis looks forward to the festival season, as the company gradually moves towards pre-COVID levels.

TVS, Electric 3W and Others

TVS Motor retails increased only marginally to 752 units in the past month, up from 710 units sold in September 2020. Saera Electric and Champion Poly Plast retails increased to 730 units and 711 units respectively, up from 397 units and 256 units retailed in the same month of the previous year.

Other three wheeler makers, Dilli Electric (672 units), Best Way Agencies (596 units) and JS Auto (455 units) also noted increased YoY sales as did automakers such as Thukral Electric (438 units) and Unique International (437 units). Electric three wheeler makers Vani Electric, Mini Metro EV and Energy Electric Vehicles have also been seeing strong growth in the country.