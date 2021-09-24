Three Wheeler Sales Aug 2021 – Bajaj, Piaggio, YC Electric, Mahindra Reva

Bajaj Auto Limited was the only three wheeler maker to cross the 10,000 unit mark in terms of retail sales last month
As per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), three wheeler retails increased substantially YoY. Retail sales which stood at 16,923 units in August 2020 increased to 30,410 units in the past month. This increase in sales indicates improvements in market conditions following months of slower sales.
Top 3 Three Wheeler Brands Aug 2021
Bajaj Auto Limited once again commanded this list. It was also the only three wheeler maker to record retail sales above the 10,000 unit mark. Sales in August 2021 stood at 11,006 units, up from 6,444 units sold in August 2020. Market share however dipped from 38.08 percent held in August 2020 to 36.19 percent in the past month.
Piaggio Vehicle retails stood at 3,841 units in the past month with a market share of 12.63 percent. This was as against retails of 3,701 units and a market share of 21.87 percent held in August 2020. In the past month, Three Wheels United (TWU) Bengaluru-based financier of light electric vehicles, entered into a partnership with Piaggio Vehicles to accelerate adoption of electric Three-wheelers in India. Under this partnership, Three Wheels United will deploy 500 Piaggio Ape’ E City and Ape’ E-Xtra vehicles across India.
YC Electric, Atul Auto, Mahindra
At No. 3 was YC Electric with three wheeler retails at 1,187 units, up from 572 units retailed in August 2020. Market share also increased marginally from 3.38 percent to 3.90 percent YoY.
Another three wheeler maker to note increased retails was Atul Auto with retails increasing from 627 units sold in August 2020 to 1,133 units in the past month. It may also be recalled that earlier this year, Atul Auto became the first 3 wheeler automaker to partner CSC Grameen eStore, an e-commerce initiative by CSC eGovernance Services India Ltd thus enabling the company to promote digital ordering and delivery in rural areas.
Mahindra three wheeler sales also surged from 290 units in August 2020 to 1,111 units in the past month while market share increased substantially from 1.71 percent held in August 2020 to 3.65 percent last month. Mahindra Reva electric sales stood at 616 units, up from 225 units sold in same month last year.
Saera, TVS, Champion, Thukral
Saera Electric three wheeler retails increased two fold from 371 units retailed in August 2021 to 606 units in the past month TVS Motors also added to their retail sales which stood at 603 units in the past month over 411 units retailed in August 2020.
|No
|Rickshaw / 3W Sales
|Aug-21
|Aug-20
|%
|1
|Bajaj
|11,006
|6,444
|70.79
|2
|Piaggio
|3,841
|3,701
|3.78
|3
|YC Electric
|1,187
|572
|107.52
|4
|Atul
|1,133
|627
|80.70
|5
|Mahindra
|1,111
|290
|283.10
|6
|Mahindra Reva
|616
|225
|173.78
|7
|Saera Electric
|606
|371
|63.34
|8
|TVS
|603
|411
|46.72
|9
|Champion Polyplast
|567
|146
|288.36
|10
|Dilli Electric
|443
|150
|195.33
|11
|Thukral Electric
|402
|148
|171.62
|12
|Best Way Agencies
|396
|114
|247.37
|13
|Unique International
|382
|121
|215.70
|14
|JS Auto
|344
|121
|184.30
|15
|Vani Electric
|335
|237
|41.35
|16
|Mini Metro
|311
|117
|165.81
|17
|Others + EV
|7,127
|3,128
|127.85
|–
|Total
|30,410
|16,923
|79.70
Other automakers such as Champion Poly Plast, Dilli Electric, Thukral Electric and Unique International all posted YoY growth in retails along with increase in market shares. Other three wheeler makers reported sales of 7,127 units in August 2021 up from 3,128 units retailed in the same month of the previous year.