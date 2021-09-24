Three Wheeler Sales Aug 2021 – Bajaj, Piaggio, YC Electric, Mahindra Reva

Bajaj Auto Limited was the only three wheeler maker to cross the 10,000 unit mark in terms of retail sales last month

As per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), three wheeler retails increased substantially YoY. Retail sales which stood at 16,923 units in August 2020 increased to 30,410 units in the past month. This increase in sales indicates improvements in market conditions following months of slower sales.

Top 3 Three Wheeler Brands Aug 2021

Bajaj Auto Limited once again commanded this list. It was also the only three wheeler maker to record retail sales above the 10,000 unit mark. Sales in August 2021 stood at 11,006 units, up from 6,444 units sold in August 2020. Market share however dipped from 38.08 percent held in August 2020 to 36.19 percent in the past month.

Piaggio Vehicle retails stood at 3,841 units in the past month with a market share of 12.63 percent. This was as against retails of 3,701 units and a market share of 21.87 percent held in August 2020. In the past month, Three Wheels United (TWU) Bengaluru-based financier of light electric vehicles, entered into a partnership with Piaggio Vehicles to accelerate adoption of electric Three-wheelers in India. Under this partnership, Three Wheels United will deploy 500 Piaggio Ape’ E City and Ape’ E-Xtra vehicles across India.

YC Electric, Atul Auto, Mahindra

At No. 3 was YC Electric with three wheeler retails at 1,187 units, up from 572 units retailed in August 2020. Market share also increased marginally from 3.38 percent to 3.90 percent YoY.

Another three wheeler maker to note increased retails was Atul Auto with retails increasing from 627 units sold in August 2020 to 1,133 units in the past month. It may also be recalled that earlier this year, Atul Auto became the first 3 wheeler automaker to partner CSC Grameen eStore, an e-commerce initiative by CSC eGovernance Services India Ltd thus enabling the company to promote digital ordering and delivery in rural areas.

Mahindra three wheeler sales also surged from 290 units in August 2020 to 1,111 units in the past month while market share increased substantially from 1.71 percent held in August 2020 to 3.65 percent last month. Mahindra Reva electric sales stood at 616 units, up from 225 units sold in same month last year.

Saera, TVS, Champion, Thukral

Saera Electric three wheeler retails increased two fold from 371 units retailed in August 2021 to 606 units in the past month TVS Motors also added to their retail sales which stood at 603 units in the past month over 411 units retailed in August 2020.

No Rickshaw / 3W Sales Aug-21 Aug-20 % 1 Bajaj 11,006 6,444 70.79 2 Piaggio 3,841 3,701 3.78 3 YC Electric 1,187 572 107.52 4 Atul 1,133 627 80.70 5 Mahindra 1,111 290 283.10 6 Mahindra Reva 616 225 173.78 7 Saera Electric 606 371 63.34 8 TVS 603 411 46.72 9 Champion Polyplast 567 146 288.36 10 Dilli Electric 443 150 195.33 11 Thukral Electric 402 148 171.62 12 Best Way Agencies 396 114 247.37 13 Unique International 382 121 215.70 14 JS Auto 344 121 184.30 15 Vani Electric 335 237 41.35 16 Mini Metro 311 117 165.81 17 Others + EV 7,127 3,128 127.85 – Total 30,410 16,923 79.70

Other automakers such as Champion Poly Plast, Dilli Electric, Thukral Electric and Unique International all posted YoY growth in retails along with increase in market shares. Other three wheeler makers reported sales of 7,127 units in August 2021 up from 3,128 units retailed in the same month of the previous year.