Three Wheeler Sales June 2021 – Bajaj, Piaggio, Mahindra, TVS, Electric Vehicles

Auto Rickshaw and 3 Wheeler sales increased 21.98 percent YoY in June 21

As per retail sales figures released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), auto rickshaw and three wheeler registrations in India stood at 14,732 units. This was a YoY increase of 21.98 percent over 12,077 units sold in June 20. However, comparing last month’s sales with that of June 19, a 69.82 percent de-growth was noted. The figures are collated as on 6th July 21 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India and gathered from 1,295 out of 1,498 RTOs.

Bajaj, Piaggio YoY De-Growth

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto Limited noted registration of 4,925 auto-rickshaws and three wheelers in June 21. The company held a market share of 33.43 percent. However, sales were better in June 20 when 4,996 units had been sold while market share held stood at 41.3 percent.

Piaggio Vehicles, another leading three wheeler maker in India, also suffered a YoY de-growth both in terms of retail sales and market share. Ongoing pandemic, lockdowns across various states, increasing fuel prices and subdued buyer sentiments could all be reasons for this negative impact.

Noting good demand for the Ape E-Xtra FX and for the 2021 version of its passenger e-three wheeler, Ape E-City, sales in the past month stood at 2,258 units with market share of 15.33 percent. However, this was marginally lower as compared to 2,346 units sold in June 20 when the company also held a higher market share of 19.43 percent.

Mahindra was the third best-selling OEM in terms of three wheeler retails. June 21 sales were at 657 units up from 293 units sold in June 20. Market share also increased from 2.43 percent to 4.46 percent YoY. The current month could see sales increase as Mahindra has collaborated with Magenta, electric mobility solutions provider. The company is set to deploy 100 units of Treo Zor three-wheeler in Bengaluru for last-mile delivery of both essential and non-essential items.

Lower down the order was Rajkot-based three-wheeler maker Atul Auto Ltd with 594 three wheelers sold in the past month, up from 93 units sold in June 20. Market share jumped from 0.77 percent to 4.03 percent YoY.

Electric Three Wheeler Sales June 2021

Automobile dealers’ body FADA data shows that YC Electric Limited accounted for 539 unit sales of three wheelers in June 21, holding a market share of 3.66 percent. Though sales were lower in June 20 at 473 units, market share in that month had been higher at 3.92 percent. YC Electric offers the Yatri Auto E Rickshaw, with 4 seater capacity.

Delhi based Saera Electric contributed 295 units to this segment, commanding a market share of 2 percent in June 21. Sales in June 20 had stood at 282 units with market share of 2.34 percent. In the electric vehicle three wheeler space was also Mahindra Reva with 273 units retailed in the past month, up from 203 units of June 20 while Champion Poly Plast (269 units) and TVS Motor (226 units) also contributed a few units to total three wheeler sales along with JS Auto ( 03 units), Dilli Electric (192 units) and Best Way (170 units) in the past month. Others in the same segment saw total retails at 3,976 units, holding a market share of 26.99 percent, up from 2,788 units sold in June 20 with market share of 23.09 percent.