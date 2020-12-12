Three Wheeler Retail Sales Nov 2020 – Bajaj, Piaggio In Top 2 Spots

Even as YoY sales dipped, MoM sales saw an 8.06 percent growth in the three wheeler segment

As per data published by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total three wheeler registrations, which also included auto rickshaws, dipped 64.98 percent to 24,185 units in Nov 20 down from 69,056 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Every three wheeler maker in the country noted a significant de-growth in Nov 2020 sales as compared to sales in Nov 19. However, while assessing MoM sales, each manufacturer noted some growth with the exception of TVS Motor Company.

Bajaj Auto in Top Spot

Leading the pack was Bajaj Auto Limited with 71.36 percent degrowth. The company commanded a market share of 36.37 percent with three wheeler sales at 8,795 units, down from 30,711 units sold in Nov 19. Mom sales however increased 5.47 percent as the company had sold 8,339 units in Oct 20. Bajaj Auto is likely to enter the electric three wheeler segment by mid 2021.

Piaggio three wheeler sales dipped 62.80 percent in Nov 20. Currently holding a market share of 18.57 percent, the company sold 4,492 units in the past month, down from 12,076 units sold in Nov 19. In October, Piaggio sales stood at 4,395 units, relating to a MoM increase of 2.21 percent. Piaggio has just launched a new variant of its Ape Xtra cargo three wheeler with a larger deck at an introductory price of Rs.2.65 lakhs.

Atul Auto, Mahindra, TVS

Rajkot based Atul Auto was at No.3 on the list ahead of TVS Motor and Mahindra. The company has reported a 73.89 percent YoY decline in sales to 1,065 units, down from 4,079 units sold in Nov 19. Even as MoM sales grew 21.58 percent as compared to 876 units sold in Oct 20, the company has not been having a good year as total sales declined 70.30 percent with 9,574 units sold during the April to November 2020 percent from 32,241 units sold in the same period of 2019.

From among the three wheeler OEMs in India, Mahindra noted the maximum de-growth in Nov 2020. Retail sales dipped to 988 units, down 77.89 percent as against 4,468 units sold in Nov 19. The company currently commands a market share of 4.09 percent. MoM sales however increased substantially by 88.55 percent as only 524 units had been sold in Oct 20. Lower down the list was TVS Motor Company with a de-growth of 41.20 percent in Nov 20 with 658 units sold during the month. The company had sold 1,119 units in Nov 19.

Other 3 Wheeler OEMs and EV Makers

Where the other OEMs in the segment along with EV makers were concerned, their market share stood at 33.85 percent with 8,187 units sold as against 16,603 units sold in Nov 19. MoM sales noted an 8.88 percent growth as compared to 7,519 units sold in Oct 20.

Monthly Vehicle Registration Data released by FADA is based on the data collated from 1,265 out of 1,472 regional transport offices (RTOs). FADA once again cautioned two-wheeler OEMs and dealers to keep a check on vehicle inventory as post festivals, demand may remain subdued.