Top 10 Car Exports May 2024 – Virtus, Elevate, Verna, Jimny, Fronx, City

Volkswagen Virtus gained a No. 1 position on the export list, up from a No. 14 position held in April 2024

Car exports have been growing steadily over the years with leading exporters being companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Tata Motors. Passenger vehicles make their way to countries across Africa, Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia and range from hatchbacks and sedans to larger SUVs and compact utility vehicles while recently electric vehicle have joined the bandwagon.

Car exports from India have seen a marginal 1.42% YoY growth to a total of 53,991 units in May 2024. This was a growth of 754 units over 53,237 units sold in May 2023 while on a MoM basis, growth was significantly more pronounced when compared to 49,553 units sold in April 2024.

Car Exports May 2024

VW Virtus was at the top of the list with 4,185 units shipped last month. This was a 35.04% YoY growth over 3,099 units exported in May 2023 to command a 7.75% market share. It was followed at No. 2 by the relatively new Honda Elevate SUV launched in September last year. Exports stood at 4,051 units marking a 7.50% market share. Elevate exports grew from 2,500 units, and a No. 9 position in April 2024, thus marking a significant MoM improvement.

Hyundai Verna, which had stood at No. 1 in April 2024 was positioned at No. 3 on the export list in May 2024 with 4,047 units shipped last month. This was an astronomical 404600% YoY growth from just 1 unit exported in May 2023. The export list also included the Grand i10 with 3,671 units exported marking a 59.12% YoY growth while it was the Maruti Jimny that has received overwhelming attention in global markets with a 63980% YoY growth from 5 units shipped in May 2023 to 3,204 units in the past month.

Positive response was also received for the Fronx (2,993 units), Hyundai Aura (2,950 units), Nissan Sunny (2,635 units) and Honda City 2,470 units). Maruti DZire (2,026 units) and Baleno (1,923 units) saw its exports dip YoY while VW Taigun saw a 1244.72% YoY improvement in exports to 1,654 units in May 2024 from just 123 units shipped in May 2023.

The export list also included the Grand Vitara (1,650 units), Nissan Magnite (1,358 units), HyRyder (1,314 units), Swift (1,312 units), Spresso (1,287 units), Venue (1,279 units) and Alcazar (1,189 units). Out of these, it was the Vitara, Swift and Spresso that experienced a YoY decline.

Sub-1000 Unit Car Exports May 2024

Passenger vehicle exports that failed to cross the 1,000 unit sales mark was the Carens with a28.80% YoY growth to 984 units, up from 764 units shipped in May 2023. Positive results were also experienced for the i20 with a 116.34% YoY improvement in exports to 887 units last month from 410 units of May 2023. Sonet (837 units), Ertiga (798 units) and Eeco (669 units) saw YoY exports fall significantly. The Mahindra XUV700 SUV met with growing demand globally with a 667.95% YoY growth to 599 units in the past month from 78 units sold in May 2023.

No Car Exports May-24 May-23 Diff Growth % YoY Share % May 24 1 Virtus 4,185 3,099 1,086 35.04 7.75 2 Elevate 4,051 0 4,051 – 7.50 3 Verna 4,047 1 4,046 404600 7.50 4 Grand i10 3,671 2,307 1,364 59.12 6.80 5 Jimny 3,204 5 3,199 63980 5.93 6 Fronx 2,993 0 2,993 – 5.54 7 Aura 2,950 1,039 1,911 183.93 5.46 8 Sunny 2,635 1,451 1,184 81.60 4.88 9 City 2,470 587 1,883 320.78 4.57 10 Dzire 2,026 2,975 -949 -31.90 3.75 11 Baleno 1,923 4,910 -2,987 -60.84 3.56 12 Taigun 1,654 123 1,531 1244.72 3.06 13 Grand Vitara 1,650 1,968 -318 -16.16 3.06 14 Magnite 1,358 562 796 141.64 2.52 15 HyRyder 1,314 1,031 283 27.45 2.43 16 Swift 1,312 2,486 -1,174 -47.22 2.43 17 Spresso 1,287 5,925 -4,638 -78.28 2.38 18 Venue 1,279 1,025 254 24.78 2.37 19 Alcazar 1,189 691 498 72.07 2.20 20 Carens 984 764 220 28.80 1.82 21 i20 887 410 477 116.34 1.64 22 Sonet 837 2,881 -2,044 -70.95 1.55 23 Ertiga 798 2,500 -1,702 -68.08 1.48 24 Eeco 669 1,127 -458 -40.64 1.24 25 Xuv700 599 78 521 667.95 1.11 26 Celerio 575 3,413 -2,838 -83.15 1.06 27 Ciaz 526 353 173 49.01 0.97 28 Seltos 482 2,363 -1,881 -79.60 0.89 29 Kiger 407 6 401 6683.33 0.75 30 C3 Aircross 379 0 379 – 0.70 31 Creta 375 329 46 13.98 0.69 32 Xuv300 224 376 -152 -40.43 0.41 33 Alto 211 232 -21 -9.05 0.39 34 EC3 153 0 153 – 0.28 35 Scorpio 152 365 -213 -58.36 0.28 36 Kushaq 115 154 -39 -25.32 0.21 37 C3 83 12 71 591.67 0.15 38 WagonR 57 17 40 235.29 0.11 39 Meridian 50 255 -205 -80.39 0.09 40 XUV400 41 0 41 – 0.08 41 Kuv100 36 214 -178 -83.18 0.07 42 Triber 35 415 -380 -91.57 0.06 43 Kwid 30 1,054 -1,024 -97.15 0.06 44 Maxximo 30 30 0 0.00 0.06 45 Basalt 23 0 23 – 0.04 46 Bolero 13 15 -2 -13.33 0.02 47 Slavia 10 9 1 11.11 0.02 48 XL6 6 24 -18 -75.00 0.01 49 Brezza 4 12 -8 -66.67 0.01 50 Exter 2 0 2 – 0.00 51 Xcent 0 5,198 -5,198 -100.00 0.00 52 Ignis 0 340 -340 -100.00 0.00 53 Compass 0 106 -106 -100.00 0.00 – Total 53,991 53,237 754 1.42 100.00

The list also included Celerio (575 units), Ciaz (526 units), Seltos (482 units), Kiger (407 units), C3 Aircross (379 units), Creta (375 units), XUV300 (224 units) and Alto (211 units). While most of these models showed off YoY de-growth, outstanding demand was experienced for the Kiger, global sales of which shot up by 6683.33% YoY.

Lower down the list was the EC3 (153 units), Scorpio (152 units), Kushaq (115 units), C3 (83 units), WagonR (57 units) and Meridian (50 units). There were also 41 units of the Mahindra XUV400 shipped last month even as KUV100 exports fell by 83.18% to 36 units. The list also had Triber (35 units), Kwid (30 units), Maxximo (30 units), Basalt (23 units), Bolero (13 units), Slavia (10 units), XL6 (6 units), Brezza (4 units) and Exter (2 units) exported in May 2023.