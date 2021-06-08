Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles April 2021 – TVS Apache Beats Bajaj Pulsar

Most 150-200cc motorcycles have registered negative MoM growth in April 2021

A total of 1,01,470 units were sold in April 2021, which is MoM loss of -27.74%. Sales during March 2021 were at 1,40,418 units. Only 3 out of 14 motorcycles have positive MoM growth. Things are expected to improve in the coming months, as Covid cases in second wave have started to come down. Vaccination drive is also in full swing, which could help prevent the next wave of the pandemic.

Apache beats Pulsar

TVS Apache has emerged as the top selling 150-200cc motorcycle with a total of 29,458 units in April. MoM sales are down by -11.17%, as compared to 33,162 units sold in March. Market share is at 29.03%.

In earlier months, it was Bajaj Pulsar that usually ranked at top of this list. When the pandemic situation improves, it is likely that Pulsar will wrestle back its dominant position in this space.

Pulsar sales in April were at 26,781 units, a MoM loss of -30.57%. Sales during March were at 38,571 units. Market share is at 26.39%. Bajaj will soon be expanding the Pulsar range to include multiple 250cc motorcycles. The engine could be the same as the one currently in use with KTM 250, Dominar 250 and Husqvarna 250 twins – Svartpilen and Vitpilen.

Honda Unicorn 160 is third with sales of 16,602 units in April. MoM sales are down by -28.55%, as compared to 23,235 units sold in March. Market share is at 16.36%. A popular bike in the country, Unicorn is ranked among the bikes with highest growth in percentage terms. As compared to 15,058 units sold in FY2020, sales increased to 2,14,455 units in FY2021. That’s a massive growth of 1424.20%.

Yamaha has third largest market share

At number four is Yamaha FZ with sales of 12,298 units in April. MoM sales are down by -26.15%, as compared to 16,653 units sold in March. Market share is at 12.12%.

Next is Yamaha R15 with sales of 6,022 units in April. MoM sales are down by -13.82%, as compared to 6,988 units sold in March. Market share is at 5.93%. At number 6th is Yamaha MT15 with sales of 5,692 units in April. MoM growth is negative at -12.05%, as compared to 6,472 units sold in March. Market share is at 5.61%.

Taken together, these three Yamaha motorcycles command a market share of close to 24%. This places Yamaha at third place in terms of market share.

Other motorcycles in top ten list include Hero Xtreme 160R (2,293 units), Suzuki Gixxer (2,110), Hero XPulse (2,045), and Bajaj Avenger (1,925). In the top ten, only Gixxer has positive MoM growth. Sales have increased by 4.51%, up from 2,019 units in March to 2,110 units in April. Gixxer market share is at 2.08%. Other motorcycles with positive MoM growth in April are KTM 200 (12.89%) and Intruder (29.41%).