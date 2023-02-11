Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Dec 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, R15, MT15, KTM

Motorcycle sales in the 150-200cc segment has posted a YoY and MoM de-growth in Dec 2022 with most models in the red

Lackluster sales were seen for motorcycles in this 150-200cc segment as most models have witnessed a substantial decline. Sales in this segment dipped 18.81 percent on a YoY basis to 95,658 units in Dec 2022 down from 1,17,824 units in Dec 2021. This was a 22,166 unit volume de-growth. MoM sales also fell significantly by 15.63 percent from 1,13,380 units sold in Nov 2022.

Leading the list was Bajaj Pulsar with a 1.86 percent YoY de-growth to 33,804 units, down from 34,445 units sold in Dec 2021. There was however, a 24.77 percent MoM growth from 27,092 units sold in Nov 2022. It may be recalled that in Nov 2022, the Pulsar was at No.3 on this list with the Unicorn and Apache taking top 2 spots. Market share of Bajaj Pulsar in this range currently stands at 35.34 percent up from 23.89 percent held in Nov 2022.

Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Dec 2022

TVS Apache was at No. 2 with 22,181 units sold in Dec 2022. This was a 5.75 percent YoY de-growth from 23,533 units sold in Dec 2021 while MoM sales fell by 18.22 percent over 27,122 units sold in Nov 2022. At the 3rd spot was the Unicorn with YoY and MoM degrowth of 10.82 percent and 39.66 percent respectively. Sales which had stood at 28,729 units in Nov 2022 and at 19,321 units in Dec 2021 dipped even further to 17,335 units in Dec 2022.

It was also a de-growth in YoY and MoM sales for the Yamaha R15. Sales dipped 23.74 percent YoY to 6,827 units in Dec 2022, down from 8,952 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales fell by 8.08 percent from 7,427 units sold in Nov 2022. Yamaha FZ sales fell 69.16 percent YoY to 6,103 units in Dec 2022 from 19,790 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM performance was no better, down 23.60 percent from 7,988 units sold in Nov 2022.

Even as sales of the Yamaha MT15 and KTM 200 improved on a YoY basis by 84.91 percent and 16.87 percent respectively to 3,247 units and 1,794 units sold in Dec 2022, MoM performance remained low. MT15 sales dipped 48.75 percent from 6,335 units sold in Nov 2022 while KTM 200 sales fell by 21.76 percent as compared to 2,293 units sold in Nov 2022.

Xtreme 160R, XPulse 200, Avenger Sales Dec 2022

All other motorcycles on this list saw YoY degrowth. Xtreme 160R / 200 sales dipped 24.81 percent YoY to 1,400 units from 1,862 units sold in Dec 2021. It however performed better on a MoM basis, up by 17.06 percent from 1,196 units sold in Nov 2022.

It was the same story for Xpulse 200 which saw its YoY sales down by 64.65 percent to 896 units in Dec 2022 from 2,535 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales showed better performance up 53.95 percent over 582 units sold in Nov 2022.

Bajaj Avenger (782 units) suffered a YoY and MoM de-growth while Hornet 2.0 (681 units) and XBlade (373 units) suffered a MoM de-growth. There was also the recently launched Kawasaki W175 bike with 224 units sold in Dec 2022. This newcomer to this segment is powered by a 177cc single cylinder engine that makes 13 hp power and 13.2 Nm torque and mated to a 5 speed gearbox. In the last two positions were the Gixxer (11 units) and CB200X (0 units) sold in Dec 2022.