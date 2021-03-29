Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Feb 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, R15, Hornet, Xpulse

While MoM numbers are negative, YoY sales have registered double-digit growth

A total of 1,43,138 units were sold in February 2021, as compared to 1,29,064 units in February last year. YoY sales growth is 10.90%. All except Pulsar, Apache and KTM 200 have positive YoY growth. In comparison, MoM sales are down by -8.83%, as compared to 1,56,994 units in January 2021. Only five motorcycles have positive MoM growth in February.

Pulsar leads but YoY growth slackens

Leading the pack is Bajaj Pulsar with 37,193 units sold in February 2021. YoY sales have registered a significant drop of -35.68%, as compared to 57,821 units sold in February last year. Pulsar market share is 23.69%. MoM sales growth is also down at -16.18%, as compared to 44,370 units sold in January 2021.

At number two is TVS Apache with 31,735 units sold in February 2021. YoY growth is marginally down by -0.93%, as compared to 32,033 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 20.21%. Apache MoM growth is positive at 11.52%, as compared to 28,456 units sold in January 2021.

Honda Unicorn 160 is at number three with 22,281 units sold in February 2021. The motorcycle has registered strong YoY growth of 89.77%, as compared to 11,741 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 14.19%. Unicorn 160 MoM sales have turned negative at -13.64%, as compared to 25,799 units sold in January 2021.

Next is Yamaha FZ with 17,798 units sold in February 2021. YoY numbers are up 29.23%, as compared to 13,772 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 11.34%. FZ MoM growth is down by -17.20%, as compared to 21,496 units sold in January 2021.

At number five is Yamaha R15 with 7,474 units sold in February 2021. YoY growth has zoomed 49.60%, as compared to 4,996 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 4.76%. R15 MoM growth is negative at -11.11%, as compared to 8,408 units sold in January 2021.

At number six is Yamaha MT15 with 6,176 units sold in February 2021. YoY sales have more than tripled, as compared to 1,892 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 3.93%. MT15 MoM growth is also positive, albeit marginally at 0.13%. If we add sales numbers of FZ, R15 and MT15, Yamaha emerges as the third bestselling brand in this segment with combined market share of 20.03%.

Hero motorcycles gaining momentum

Ranked at seventh and ninth position, Hero Xtreme 160R and XPULSE 200 have registered strong YoY growth. Xtreme 160R sales are at 4,985 units, which is YoY growth of 723.97%. XPULSE 200 sales numbers have increased from five units in February last year to 2,861 units in February 2021. At number twelve, Hero X Blade has also registered strong YoY growth with sales increasing from 40 to 1,844 units. Together, Hero motorcycles have 6.17% market share in this segment.

Other motorcycles in the list include Honda HORNET 2.0 (3,596 units), Bajaj Avenger (2,813), KTM 200 (2,431), Suzuki GIXXER (1,823) and Intruder (128). Of these, only KTM 200 has negative YoY growth at -16.17%.