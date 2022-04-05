Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Feb 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, R15, KTM

150-200cc motorcycles registered double digit YoY de-growth at 40.29 percent – Pulsar lead the segment

Motorcycles in the 150-200 cc segment have been registering dismal sales over the past few months. In February 2022, sales dipped 40.29 percent to 85,473 units, down from 1,43,138 units sold in February 2021. This related to a volume de-growth of 57.665 units. MoM sales dipped 4.51 percent from 89,509 units sold in January 2022.

Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Feb 2022

Every motorcycle in the list posted a YoY de-growth, except for Xpulse 200. It was Bajaj Pulsar that led February 2022 sales charts with 22,470 units sold, down 39.59 percent over 37,193 units sold in February 2021.

Pulsar commanded a 26.29 percent share in this segment in February 2022 up from 18.60 held in January 2022. Sales in January 2022 stood at 16,646 units relating to a 34.99 percent de-growth over February 2022. In the past month, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 received a new black and white colour scheme to enhance its sporty appeal.

At No. 2 was TVS Apache. YoY sales dipped 48.30 percent to 16,406 units from 31,735 units sold in February 2021 commanding a market share of 19.19 percent. MoM sales also fell significantly, down 36.72 percent over 25,925 units sold in January 2022.

Yamaha FZ sales suffered a 24.74 percent YoY de-growth while on a MoM basis sales slipped 14.87 percent. Sales in February 2022 stood at 13,395 units, down from 17,798 units sold in February 2021 while in January 2022 sales had been at 15,734 units. Share percentage dipped from 17.58 percent held in January 2022 to 15.67 percent the following month.

Unicorn 160 followed close behind at No. 4 with 12,812 units sold in February 2022 with negative YoY growth at 42.50 percent. Sales however, improved on a MoM basis with 12.89 percent growth reported over January 2022 sales at 11,349 units.

Yamaha R15, Hero Xpulse, KTM, Gixxer

Yamaha R15 sales dipped 14.30 percent YoY to 6,405 units from 7,474 units sold in February 2021 while MoM sales were up 4.21 percent from 6,146 units sold in January 2022. Yamaha R15S V3, the fully-faired motorcycle will soon be offered in two new paint schemes of Dark Knight Black and Red. These are slated to go on sale from April 11 onwards and could be priced marginally higher over the Racing Blue colour scheme which comes in with a price tag of Rs 1.58 lakh.

Positioned at No. 6 on this list was Hero XPulse 200 with 49.30 percent YoY growth at 4,270 units up from 2,861 units sold in February 2021. MoM growth stood at 36.33 percent over 3,132 units sold in January 2022.

Other bikes on this list, that included the Xtreme 160R (3,593 units), KTM 200 (2,318 units) and Gixxer (1,815 units) along with the Avenger 879 units each posted a YoY de-growth. The Hornet 2.0 (422 units) and XBlade (150 units) also saw sales dip on a YoY basis. Yamaha MT15 and Suzuki Intruder posted 0 sales. Yamaha is all set to launch updated MT15 this month.