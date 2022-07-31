Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Jun 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, R15, MT15, FZ

Even though Apache and FZ offer a tough fight, they are no match to Pulsar sales in June 2022

June 2022 has been a good month for motorcycle sales in general. If we take a look at top 200cc – 500cc sales chart and 500cc+ motorcycle sales charts, both segments have seen positive growth. But the 150cc – 200cc segment generally garners more sales than the above-mentioned segments. Let’s take a look.

Cumulative sales of Pulsar series reach 31,778 units in June 2022 and see a 12.12 YoY growth over 28,343 units sold in June 2021. Even impressive, is a 148.09% MoM growth over just 12,809 units sold in May 2022. Pulsar currently holds 31.41% market share in June 2022 which used to be 14.52% last month. This hike seems to be due to the newly launched N160.

Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Jun 2022

Yamaha FZ saw 19,305 units sold in June 2022 over 11,084 units sold in June 2021 and 15,068 units sold in May 2022. This gives it 74.14% YoY growth and 28.12% MoM growth and captures 19.08% of this market share in June 2022. Next in line is Apache by TVS which saw a 44.64% YoY dip and 38.11% MoM dip in sales. It sold 16,737 units in June 2022, 30,233 units in June 2021 and 27,044 units in May 2022 and currently has a 16.54% share.

Yamaha’s R15 and MT15 sold 8,330 and 7,785 units in June 2022 respectively and registers 65.94% and 114.58% YoY growth over June 2021 and 16.99% and 2.65% MoM growth over May 2022 respectively. R15 and MT15 currently enjoy 8.23% and 7.69% of this market. We have Avenger 160 in 6th place with 4,828 units sold in June 2022, 1,717 units sold in June 2021 and 1,824 units in May 2022. It registers 181.19% YoY growth and 164.69% (nice) MoM growth.

Next on the list is Hero. XPulse 200 and Xtreme 160R sold 4,642 and 3,806 units in June 2022 respectively and registered 153.25% and 274.24% YoY growth over June 2021. XPulse 200 saw 33.35% growth MoM while Xtreme 160R saw a dip of 10.57% over May 2022. Both XPulse 200 and Xtreme 160R currently enjoy 4.59% and 3.76% of this market.

Honda has four bikes on this list. Unicorn 160 at 9th place, X Blade at 10th place, CB200X at 12th place and Hornet 2.0 at 14th place. Even though Unicorn 160 and X Blade record highest-in-the-list 671% and 901% YoY growth respectively, all of them register a dip in sales. Unicorn 160 sees 39.16%, X Blade sees 40.03%, CB200X sees 78.41% and Hornet 2.0 saw 94.50% dip in sales in June 2022 over May 2022.

KTM, Suzuki Sales

This leaves us with KTM and Suzuki. KTM’s 200cc bikes have sold only 767 units in June 2022 with a 45.37% drop YoY and 35.92% MoM as they sold 1,404 units in June 2021 and 1,197 units in May 2022. Coming to Suzuki, Gixxer 155 sold only 144 units in June 2022 while Intruder went the way of the dodo. Gixxer registers an 86.07% drop YoY and 85.41% drop in MoM.

The most interesting development in this segment is the rise of Avenger 160. Because TVS was hoping otherwise with the launch of Ronin as a “cruiser” is one of its credentials. Also, for some reason, Honda Unicorn 160 and X Blade are gaining popularity. Especially X Blade which saw 901.10% growth YoY.

All-in-all, the top 150cc – 200cc segment registered 18.11% YoY growth and 14.68% MoM growth with 1,01,186 units sold in June 2022, 85,672 units sold in June 2021 and 88,236 units sold in May 2022. Not too shabby.