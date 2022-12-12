Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Oct 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, MT15, R15, FZ

Bajaj Avenger noted the highest YoY growth of 41125 percent with 1,649 units sold in October 2022

Top 10 Motorcycle sales in the 150-200 cc segment has seen a 40.52 percent YoY growth in October 2022. Sales which had stood at 1,27,415 units in October 2021 increased to 1,79,043 units in October 2022. It was however, a MoM decline of 1.81 percent when compared to 1,82,344 units sold in Sept 2022.

It was Bajaj Pulsar series that topped the charts with 49,389 units sold in Oct 2022, up 54.81 percent as against 31,902 units sold in Oct 2021. It commanded a 27.58 percent share on this list up from 24.93 percent share held in Sept 2022 when sales had stood at 45,464 units relating to an 8.63 percent MoM growth.

Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Oct 2022

There is the new Pulsar P150 added to the series taking the place of the Pulsar 150. It is priced at Rs 1,16,755 (ex-showroom) and comes in a single-cylinder, 150cc engine offering 14.4 hp power and 13.5 Nm torque.

At No. 2, TVS Apache range, that includes Apache RTR 160/RTR 160 6V, Apache RTR 180, and Apache RTR 200 4V, has posted a YoY growth of 2.99 percent to 40,988 units in Oct 2022, up from 39,799 units sold in Oct 2021. Currently commanding a 22.89 percent share, sales dipped MoM from 42,954 units sold in Sept 2022.

Sales of Honda Unicorn 150 rose 351.97 percent on a YoY basis to 31,986 units in Oct 2022, up from 7,077 units sold in Oct 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 11.55 percent from 36,161 units sold in Sept 2022. Securing a 4th position was the Yamaha FZ. This FZ range is the most sold Yamaha bike last month with YoY growth of 52.49 percent to 20,440 units, up from 13,404 units sold in Oct 2021. MoM sales fell marginally by 0.06 percent from 20,453 units sold in Sept 2022.

The company also sold 10,541 units of the R15 relating to a 2.88 percent YoY growth over 10,246 units sold in Oct 2021. MoM sales of the R15 also grew by 10.38 percent from 9,550 units sold in Sept 2022. The R15 currently commands a share of 5.89 percent in this segment. Yamaha MT15 sales saw a YoY growth of 33.59 percent to 8,037 units in Oct 2022 from 6,016 units sold in Oct 2021 while MoM sales dipped by 65 units from 8,102 units sold in Sept 2022.

Avenger Sales up 41125 Percent YoY

Hero Xtreme 160R (5,164 units), KTM 200 (4,002 units) and Xpulse 200 (2,972 units) each posted a YoY de-growth though sales of the Xtreme and KTM200 improved on a MoM basis. Bajaj had sold only 4 units of the Avenger series in Oct 2021 which increased 41125 percent to 1,649 units in Oct 2022. MoM sales however dipped 1.55 percent from 1,675 units sold in Sept 2022.

Honda X-Blade and Hornet followed in quick succession at Nos. 11 and 12 on this list with 1,435 units and 1,320 units sold respectively in Oct 2022. The Gixxer (954 units) and CB200X (166 units) have not been receiving much response from buyers and posted both a YoY and MoM decline in sales. The Suzuki Intruder 150cc cruiser bike of which the company had sold 69 units in Oct 2021 has since been discontinued.