Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles Apr 2022 – Classic, Meteor, KTM, RR310

Royal Enfield Classic 350 was the top seller in this segment with 39.82 percent YoY growth

The 200-500cc motorcycle, that used to see outstanding demand, has seen sales dip over the past several months. Sales in April 2022 dipped 3.03 percent YoY to 57,097 units, down from 58,882 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also fell 15.66 percent from 67,697 units sold in March 2022. Several factors have contributed to lower sales. Rising purchase prices, increased fuel prices and a dip in semi-urban and rural economy have all led to this de-growth across the two wheeler segment.

Motorcycle Sales 200cc To 500cc – Apr 2022

Royal Enfield claimed the top 4 positions on this list. The RE Classic 350 was the highest selling model in this segment in April 2022. Sales stood at 32,575 units in the past month, up 39.82 percent YoY over 23,298 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales remained flat with a marginal 0.36 percent de-growth from 32,694 units sold in March 2022. Share percentage increased from 48.29 percent held in March 2022 to 57.05 percent in the past month.

RE Classic 350 was the only model on this list to post sales above the 10,000 unit mark. At No. 2 was the RE Bullet 350 with a YoY and MoM de-growth of 24.17 percent and 9.30 percent respectively. Sales in April 2021 had stood at 9,908 units which dipped to 7,513 units in April 2022 while sales in March 2022 had been at 8,283 units. Share percentage improved from 12.24 percent to 13.16 percent MoM.

RE Meteor 350 sales dipped YoY by 41.14 percent to 4,617 units from 7,844 units sold in April 2021. It also saw a MoM de-growth of 29.93 percent over 6,589 units sold in March 2022 thereby bringing down share percentage to 8.09 percent from 9.73 percent held in March 2022. April 2022 saw 3,918 units of the RE Electra 350 sold, up 7.90 percent YoY over 3,618 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 12.15 percent from 4,460 units sold in March 2022.

Honda H’ness CB350 was at No. 5 with YoY sales growth of 7.92 percent, up from 2,969 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales fell 5.93 percent over 3,406 units sold in March 2022. This was a 202 unit volume de-growth with share percentage at 5.03 in the past month.

Himalayan, FZ25, KTM 390

Positive sales growth was seen in the case of the RE Himalayan with a 9.06 percent YoY growth to 3,070 units, up from 2,815 units sold in April 2021. Improvements were also not seen in the case of MoM sales which dipped 41.24 percent over 5,225 units sold in April 2022. Royal Enfield is rumored to be working on a larger Royal Enfield Himalayan and Royal Enfield Scram, and both motorcycles have been spotted testing.

FZ25 sales improved YoY and MoM by 235.16 percent and 22 percent respectively. Sales in April 2022 stood at 610 units. Even as KTM 390 YoY sales dipped 46.65 percent to 454 units, its MoM sales improved by 45300 percent over just 1 unit sold in March 2022. At No.9 and 10 were the Apache RR310 (403 units) and Gixxer 250 (208 units) both of which posted YoY growth of 36.61 percent and 56.39 percent respectively. MoM sales of the Apache RR310 dipped 15.16 percent from 475 units sold in March 2022 while there was sales growth for the Gixxer by 2.46 percent over 203 units sold in March 2022.

Lower down the order was also Bajaj Auto’s Dominar 250 (174 units), Dominar 400 (127 units) and Pulsar 220/250 (92 units), each of which posted a YoY and MoM de-growth. The new Ninja 300 saw sales of 85 units in the past month, while there were also 25 units of the KTM 250, 14 units of the Mojo and 5 units of the Husqvarna sold in April 2022. Avenger 220 and CB500 were down to 2 units and 1 unit sold respectively last month while there were 0 units of the CB300R sold.