Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles Feb 2022 – Classic, Pulsar, KTM, Meteor

Royal Enfield continues to dominate the 200cc-500cc space with almost a 70 percent market share

The mid-capacity segment of motorcycles with engine displacements between 200cc and 500cc has been a sought-after space for Indian motorcyclists. With more options on offer in recent times, popularity of bikes in this space has shot up dramatically. However, due to challenging circumstances, sales have been subdued to some extent.

In February this year, a total of 59,411 motorcycles from this space were dispatched to dealerships all across India. This was 18,520 units less than the figure recorded during the same month last year which resulted in a YoY decline of 23.76 percent. In January this year, total sales volume stood at 63,384 units which translates to an MoM decline of 6.27 percent.

Royal Enfield Models Take Top Spots

The sales chart is led by Royal Enfield Classic 350 which recorded a volume of 30,082 units last month as opposed to 26,775 units sold in January this year. This led to an MoM growth of 12.35 percent. During February last year, Royal Enfield sold 36,025 units of Classic which resulted in a YoY decline of 16.50 percent. It got a generation upgrade in September last year.

Next in line is its cruiser sibling Meteor 350 which registered a monthly volume of 6,749 units. It recorded an MoM decline of 20.22 percent and a YoY drop of 21.74 percent. Meteor 350 was closely followed by Bullet 350 which is the brand’s oldest motorcycle in continuous production.

The modern classic roadster registered a volume of 6,432 units in February this year which translated to a YoY drop of 41.76 percent and an MoM decline of 12.54 percent. It was trailed by Electra which is essentially Bullet with an electric start. Electra accumulated a monthly volume of 3426 units which led to MoM growth of 29.23 percent but resulted in a YoY decline of 47.11 percent.

Honda, Bajaj, KTM generate decent volumes

Fifth spot was taken by Honda H’Ness CB350 with a total registered volume of 3,099 units which resulted in marginal YoY and MoM drops of 5.17 percent and 3.52 percent respectively. Royal Enfield Himalayan recorded a monthly volume of 2,977 units in February this year. The adventure tourer witnessed a YoY growth of almost 12 percent but registered an MoM growth of 8.34 percent.

Bajaj broke into the list with Pulsar 250 siblings which cumulatively registered a volume of 2,475 units last month. The quarter-litre bikes witnessed an MoM degrowth of 59 percent and a YoY decline of 50 percent. Pulsar 250 was followed by the quarter-litre series from KTM which accumulated a volume of 1,425 units. This led to a 356.73 percent YoY growth and 16.52 percent MoM growth.

Ninth and tenth spots were taken by Bajaj Dominar 250 and Honda CB300R with respective recorded volumes of 476 units and 429 units. While Bajaj witnessed YoY and MoM degrowth of 36.36 percent and 28.10 percent respectively, Honda registered an MoM growth of 70.24 percent.