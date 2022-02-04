Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles Dec 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Pulsar, KTM

Out of the top ten motorcycles from the 200cc-500cc category sold in December 2021, the top five belonged to Royal Enfield, accounting for over 85% share

The 200cc-500cc segment of motorcycles witnessed a slight improvement in sales volume of December 2021 in comparison to November. A total of 71,927 motorcycles with engine displacement between 200cc and 500cc were dispatched across India in the last month of the concluded calendar year.

In comparison, only 50,140 bikes from this space were sold by OEMs all across India in November which has resulted in an MoM growth of 43.45 percent. Sales were still marginally lesser than December 2020 when OEMs sold a total of 73,900 motorcycles in this space.

Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles Dec 2021

The sales chart was as usual dominated by Royal Enfield with Classic 350 taking the top spot with a total sales volume of 34,723 units. The retro roadster witnessed a YoY growth of 11.69 percent but managed an impressive MoM growth of 77.15 percent. Classic 350 recently got a generation upgrade in September last year. It was railed by its cruiser sibling- Meteor 350.

The cruiser recorded a sales volume of 10,977 units in December 2021 as opposed to 6,775 units in November which resulted in an MoM growth of 62 percent. During the same month previous year, Royal Enfield dispatched a total of 8,569 units which led to YoY growth of 28 percent. The company’s oldest running motorcycle- Bullet 350 occupied third place with a total volume of 8,061 units sold in December.

The fourth spot was taken by Himalayan which accumulated a monthly volume of 4,611 units in December which led to a massive YoY growth of 390 percent and an MoM growth of 39.31 percent. Trailing at fifth spot was Royal Enfield Electra, which is essentially the kick-start version of Bullet 350. A total of 4,521 units of Electra were sold in December which led to an MoM growth of 6 percent and a YoY decline of 7.32 percent.

Bajaj, KTM, Honda Break Into List

Baja broke into the list with its latest offering in the form of Pulsar 250 (N250 and F250) at the 6th spot. The quarter-litre motorcycles cumulatively accounted for a monthly sales volume of 2,621 units in December as opposed to 4,498 units in December 2020 and 644 units in November 2021. This led to a YoY decline of 41.73 percent and an MoM growth of 307 percent.

Pulsar 250 was followed by another quarter-litre offering from Bajaj in the form of Dominar 250 which recorded a sales volume of 2,207 units resulting in YoY and MoM growths of 506.32 percent and 53.26 percent respectively. Honda H’Ness CB350 dropped to eighth place with 1,364 units sold in December. The modern classic roadster witnessed YoY and MoM decline of 12.79 percent and 41.26 percent respectively.

KTM broke into the list with the 250 range comprising Duke 250 and Adventure 250. Together, the quarter-litre offerings from the Austrian brand registered a volume of 909 units in December which resulted in YoY and MoM growths of 17.44 percent and 23.67 percent.

The tenth place was taken by Dominar 400 with a total recorded volume of 588 units. Other motorcycles which were in the segment include Avenger, Apache 310, Gixxer 250, Ninja 300, KTM 390, Husqvarna 250, CB300R, FZ25, CB500 and Mojo.