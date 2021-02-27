Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles Jan 2021 – RE Classic, Pulsar, CB350, KTM, Dominar

Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto are the strongest players in the 200cc-500cc segment of motorcycles

Royal Enfield continues to be the undisputed leader in the mid-displacement (200cc-500cc) segment in India. A total of 78,036 units of motorcycles were sold in this segment during January 2021 thus recording YoY and MoM growth of 53.85 percent and 5.60 percent respectively.

Classic 350, Bullet 350, Pulsar 220F Lead Pack

The segment was led by Royal Enfield’s highest-selling motorcycle for over a decade now- Classic 350 which recorded monthly sales of 40,872 units. In comparison, Royal Enfield sold 40,872 units of Classic in January 2020 and 39,321 units in December 2020. Therefore, it registered YoY and MoM growths of 0.09 percent and 3.94 percent.

Classic 350 was followed by its sibling Bullet 350 with sales of 11,570 units last month. In comparison, the company sold 9,559 units and 10,480 units of the retro motorcycle in January and December 2020 respectively. This translates to YoY and MoM growth of 21.04 percent and 10.40 percent.

It was followed by Bajaj’s flagship Pulsar motorcycle- 220F with cumulative sales of 6,310 units last month. In respect to this, the sporty bike recorded sales of 4,961 units and 4,498 units in January and December 2020 thereby registering YoY and MoM growth of 27.19 percent and 40.28 percent respectively.

Meteor 350, CB350 show strong numbers

The fourth spot was taken by Electra 350 which is essentially an electric start version of Bullet. The retro motorcycle raked 5,431 units in January 2021 while the figures stood at 5,869 units in January last year and 4,878 units in December 2020. This meant it recorded a decline in YoY sales by 7.46 percent and an MoM growth of 11.34 percent. It was followed by new entrants of Royal Enfield and Honda- Meteor 350 and CB350 respectively. While Meteor recorded a sales volume of 5,073 units, CB350 registered 3,543 units sales volume.

Meteor 350 witnessed a sharp fall in sales from December 2020 at 40.80 percent whereas CB350 recorded a jump in sales by 126.53 percent. Bajaj Auto’s flagship cruiser Avenger 220 occupied the seventh spot with 1,184 units sold last month.

With 496 units sold in January 2020 and 643 units sold in December 2020, it recorded respective YoY and MoM growth of 138.71 percent and 84.14 percent. Next in line was Dominar 250 with cumulative sales of 797 units which recorded an MoM growth of 118.96 percent.

Others lag behind

Ninth and tenth spots were taken by KTM and Bajaj cousins respectively. While KTM 390 registered sales of 722 units, Bajaj sold 670 units of Dominar 400. Therefore, KTM witnessed YoY and MoM growth of 5.87 percent and 83.25 percent. On the other hand, Dominar 400 recorded an increase in YoY sales by 415.38 percent and an increase in MoM sales by 63.02 percent.

KTM 250 and Husqvarna 250 took the eleventh and twelfth spots respectively. While the Austrian sold 560 units, its Swedish cousin sold 508 units in January 2021. KTM 250 recorded a decline in YoY and MoM sales by 20.68 percent and 27.65 percent. Whereas, Huskies 250 managed an MoM growth of 71.04 percent.

Others in the list included TVS Apache RR 310 (412 units), Suzuki Gixxer 250 (165 units), Yamaha FZ25 (159 units) and Royal Enfield Himalayan (34 units) and Mahindra Mojo (26 units). Out of these, RR 310 recorded the highest YoY and MoM growths of 41100 percent and 134.09 percent.