Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles Mar 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Pulsar, CB350

Royal Enfield commanded this list with more than an 80 percent market share even as overall sales dipped 10.57 percent YoY

Motorcycles in the 200-500cc segment sees outstanding demand in India however, sales in the past month have dipped, with buyers probably wary of continually rising fuel prices. Total sales in March 2022 stood at 67,697 units, down 10.57 percent over 75,698 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales however increased 13.95 percent from 59,411 units sold in February 2022.

Motorcycle Sales 200cc To 500cc – Mar 2022

Once again it was Royal Enfield in the lead with 5 of its 350cc models in the top 5 positions. Classic 350 was the highest selling model in this list with 32,694 units sold last month, up 3.15 percent over 31,696 units sold in March 2021. It commands a 48.29 percent market share down from 50.63 percent held in February 2022 when sales stood at 30,082 units, relating to an 8.68 percent MoM increase. None of the other bikes on this list were able to see sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

At No. 2 was the Bullet 350 with 8,283 units sold in March 2022. This was a YoY de-growth of 14.55 percent over 9,693 units sold in March 2021 with market share of 12.24 percent. MoM sales improved 28.78 percent from 6,432 units sold in February 2022 when market share stood at 10.83 percent.

Royal Enfield Meteor sales dipped YoY and MoM to 6,589 units last month. Sales stood at 19,596 units in March 2021 and at 6,749 units in February 2022. Meteor 350 recently received some colour updates even as its features and engine specifications remained unchanged.

Increased demand has been noted for the RE Himalayan. Sales in the past month stood at 5,225 units, up 80.30 percent over 2,898 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales also increased by 75.51 percent from 2,977 units sold in February 2022. Royal Enfield is currently developing a more powerful version of the Himalayan. It will deliver better performance as compared to its current version.

RE Electra sales dipped 9.24 percent last month to 4,460 units, down from 4,914 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales improved 30.18 percent from 3,426 units sold in February 2022. Breaking the Royal Enfield stronghold was the Honda H’ness CB 350. Sales stood at 3,406 units in the past month, down 20.83 percent over 4,302 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales increased 9.91 percent from 3,099 units sold in February 2022.

Pulsar, KTM, Dominar

At No. 7 was the Bajaj Pulsar 220/250cc. Sales suffered a 51.06 percent YoY de-growth down to 2,531 units last month from 5,172 units sold in March 2021. It was however a 2.26 percent increase in MoM sales as against 2,475 units sold in February 2022.

Following in quick succession were the KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) with 1,539 units sold, up 23.22 percent over 1,249 units sold in March 2021. The KTM 250 also saw MoM growth of 8 percent from 1,425 units sold in February 2022. Dominar 250 (694 units) and FZ25 (500 units) noted increased MoM sales by 45.80 percent and 103.25 percent respectively.

In March 2022, Apache 310 sales stood at 475 units while there were 410 units of Dominar 400 sold along with 354 units of CB300R. Suzuki Gixxer 250 sales stood at 203 units last month. Husqvarna 250 (120 units), Ninja 300 (103 units) and Avenger 220 (98 units) along with 12 units of CB 500 and 1 unit of KTM 390 (RC + Duke + ADV) completed the list.