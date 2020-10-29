Top 10 200cc to 500cc Motorcycles Sep 2020 – Royal Enfield Rules, Bajaj KTM Follows

With 4 motorcycles in the list, Royal Enfield commands over 81% market share in the segment

Mid-segment motorcycles, especially within the displacement range of 200cc-500cc, have been trending well over the last few years. Their popularity has been on the rise and more new products in this space will be introduced in the future. With Covid-19 having adverse effects on automobile sales for most parts of 2020, things have finally started to improve.

The said 200-500cc segment of bikes recorded 67,220 units sold in the month of September 2020. This was an appreciable growth both in terms of MoM and YoY.

In August 2020, a total of 60,889 bikes from this space were sold whereas in September last year this figure stood at 58,348. This translates to a cumulative MoM growth of 10.40 percent and YoY growth of 15.21 percent.

Royal Enfield Continues To Dominate

In this space of motorcycles, Royal Enfield continues to dominate with the top three spots claimed by motorcycles of the Chennai-based bikemaker. Classic 350 secured the top spot with 38,827 units sold last month.

In comparison to the previous year, Royal Enfield sold 29,376 units of Classic 350 in September 2019. This in August, the company retailed 34,791 units of the modern retro roadster. Therefore it witnessed a YoY and an MoM growth of 32.17 percent and 11.60 percent respectively.

It was followed by Bullet 350 and Electra 350 (Bullet electric start) at the second and third positions respectively. Both models recorded impressive sales figures of 8,883 units and 5,732 units respectively.

While Bullet registered an MoM growth of 22.41 percent, Electra 350’s MoM growth was pegged at 38.82 percent. When it comes to YoY growth, Electra 350 showed an impressive growth of 19.87 percent but Bullet 350 sales declined and recorded negative growth of 28.36 percent.

Others Close Behind

Following closely are Bajaj Pulsar 220 (5,117 units), Royal Enfield Himalayan (1,278 units), KTM 390, KTM 250 (1,192 units) and Bajaj Dominar 250 (1,126 units). While the Himalayan and KTM 390 recorded positive MoM growth of 141.13 percent and 51.85 percent, others failed to replicate previous sales performances.

In comparison to YoY figures, only KTM 390 and KTM 250 recorded an impressive growth of 199.50 percent and 80.74 percent.

No Top Motorcycles 200-500cc Sep-20 Sep-19 1 Classic 350 38,827 29,376 2 Bullet 350 8,883 12,399 3 Electra 350 5,732 4,782 4 Pulsar 220 5,117 5,850 5 Himalayan 1,278 1,404 6 KTM 390 1,192 398 7 KTM 250 1,126 623 8 Dominar 250 1,010 0 9 Avenger 220 974 1,251 10 Dominar 400 885 828 11 FZ25 836 728 12 Husqvarna 250 764 0 13 Apache RR 310 475 326 14 GIXXER 250 84 372 15 MOJO 37 11 – Total 67,220 58,348

Other premium offerings in this segment

Other models such as Bajaj Avenger 220, Dominar 400, Yamaha FZ25, Husqvarna 250 and TVS Apache RR 310 recorded sales below 1,000 units mark. Gixxer 250 and Mahindra Mojo were at the bottom of the list with sales in double digits. In the coming months, with demand for personal mobility increasing, these motorcycles are expected to grow further after having established themselves in the market in a certain way.