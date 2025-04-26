Top 10 2W Sales FY25 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access

Indian 2W market is hailed as the largest in the world, witnessing more sales of motorcycles and scooters than any other nation. Operating in this segment is a matter of intense competition as the contenders are many and continually improving to boost sales. Analysing FY25 sales, we can see 1,34,28,817 units sold with a 9.02% YoY growth over 1,23,17,757 units sold in FY24 with a volume gain of 11,11,060 units.

Top 10 2W Sales FY25

Like clockwork, Hero Splendor secured the top spot as the country’s best-selling 2W vehicle in FY25. Splendor sold a total of 33,98,449 units in FY25 and accounted for 26.05% of the sales within these ten entries. When compared to the 32,93,324 units sold in FY24, Splendor saw 6.23% YoY growth with 2,05,125 units in volume gain YoY.

In 2nd place, we have Honda’s formidable Activa scooter which has become India’s de facto scooter. Activa sold 25,20,520 units with a clear YoY growth of 11.8% as opposed to 22,54,537 units with a volume gain of 2,65,983 units YoY. Activa contributed 18.77% of the total sales within this list.

Also from Honda, we have the Shine commuter motorcycle range, which is the stark rival of Splendor. Shine sold 18,91,399 units in FY25, making it the 3rd highest-selling 2W vehicle with 27.54% YoY growth when compared to 14,82,957 units sold in FY24. This resulted in a volume gain of 4,08,442 units YoY and Shine accounted for 14.08% market share within this list.

The first contender on this list to register a YoY drop in sales was Bajaj Pulsar in 4th place with 13,25,816 units sold and secured a 9.87% market share of this list. This was not sufficient to outperform Pulsar’s FY24 sales which stood at 14,10,974 units. This resulted in a 6.04% YoY decline in sales and 85,158 units lost in volume YoY.

XL100 is India’s 8th best-selling 2W

In 5th place, we have TVS Jupiter with 11,07,285 units sold in FY25, up from 8,44,863 units in FY24. This results in a 31.06% YoY growth, which is the highest in this list. HF Deluxe was in 6th place in FY25 as it sold 9,71,119 units. However, it was not smooth sailing for HF Deluxe and it registered a 6.10% YoY decline, losing 63,059 units.

Suzuki Access took 7th place as it sold 7,27,458 units. The company launched 2025 Access some time ago and packs a much better appeal than before. Access registered 14.64% YoY growth, gaining 92,895 units in volume. In 8th place, we have TVS XL100 which sold 5,01,813 units, up from 4,81,803 units in FY24 with a 4.15% YoY growth.

In 9th and 10th place, we have TVS Apache with 4,46,218 units and Platina with 4,38,740 units respectively. Where Apache registered 18.02% YoY growth over 3,78,072 units in FY24 with 68,146 units volume growth, Platina sales fell by 12.69% when compared to 5,02,486 units from FY24 losing 63,746 units in volume.