Top 10 3 Row UV / SUV Apr 2022 – Ertiga, Innova, Carens, Safari

Sales in this segment increased 66.72 percent YoY and 4.30 percent MoM with Maruti Suzuki Ertiga being the best seller

Larger 3 row UVs of 6 and 7 seater capacities are doing very well in terms of sales. Over the past several months, vehicles in this segment have been noting increasing demand causing many of these models to command an extended waiting period. The list only includes UVs which are exclusively sold as 3 rows. Cars like XUV700 and Hector Plus are not included in the list as their sales breakup for 2 row and 3 row is not available.

The three most popular UVs are the Maruti Ertiga and XL6 along with the Toyota Innova Crysta. Maruti Ertiga and XL6 recently received their mid-life updates while there is a new gen Innova coming in this year. Kia Carens commands a 3-4 month waiting period while buyers will have to wait for around 3 months for deliveries of the Innova Crysta.

Top 10 3 Row UV / SUV Apr 2022

Total sales of the top 10 in this segment stood at 51,183 units in April 2022. This was a 66.72 percent YoY growth over 30,700 units sold in April 2021 relating to a 20,483 unit increase in volumes. MoM sales improved by 4.30 percent from 49,072 units sold in March 2022. Every model on this list showed YoY growth except for the Mahindra Scorpio. MoM sales however, only saw the Ertiga, Bolero and XL6 post growth.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the best-selling UV in this list. Sales stood at 14,889 units in April 2022, up 72.25 over 8,644 units sold in April 2021. This was a 6,245 unit volume growth with the Ertiga commanding a 29.09 percent share, up from 16.07 percent held in March 2022. The new Ertiga comes in with updated designs and features along with a new K-series petrol engine mated to a 6 speed AT gearbox with paddle shifters.

At No. 2 was Mahindra Bolero. Sales increased 24.93 percent YoY to 7,686 units, up from 6,152 units sold in April 2021. It was also an 11.01 percent MoM growth from 6,924 units sold in March 2022. Toyota Innova Crysta sales stood at 6,351 units in April 2022, up 76.42 percent over 3,600 units sold in April 2021. It was a 19.78 percent MoM de-growth over 7,917 units sold in March 2022. Share percentage dipped from 16.13 percent held in March 2022 to 12.41 percent in the past month. Toyota gears up for launch in the new Innova later this year.

Kia Carens, Maruti XL6, Renault Triber

The next best-selling 3 row UV was the new Kia Carens. Launched in February 2022, the UV has amassed sales of 5,754 units last month. This was a 17.89 percent MoM de-growth over 7,008 units sold in March 2022. The Carens commands an 11.24 percent share, down from 14.28 percent held in March 2022.

Maruti XL6 has recorded a YoY growth of 29.44 percent to 4,366 units from 3,373 units sold in April 2021.MoM sales also improved 118.30 percent from 2,000 units sold in March 2022.Share percentage improved from 4.08 to 8.53 percent MoM. Maruti XL6, offered in a total of 8 variants starts at Rs. 11.29 lakh and goes upto Rs. 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber has seen a 19.95 percent YoY growth to 2,910 units in April 2022, up from 2,426 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 18.28 percent from 3,561 units sold in March 2022. Mahindra’s new-gen Scorpio, known as the ‘Scorpio-N’ will launch on June 27. Its current gen model has not been doing too well in sales with a 24.18 percent YoY de-growth to 2,712 units, down from 3,577 units sold in April 2021. It was also a 55.25 percent MoM de-growth over 6,061 units sold in March 2022.

There was also Alcazar 3 row UV on this list with 2,422 unit sales in April 2022 down 3.20 percent from 2,502 units sold in March 2022. Sales of the Safari increased 36.79 percent YoY to 2,071 units while the Fortuner saw a 43 percent YoY growth to 2,022 units. Safari and Fortuner MoM sales dipped 7 percent and 32.24 percent respectively.