Top 10 3 Row UV / SUV March 2022 – Innova, Ertiga, Carens, Bolero

Three row SUV / MPV / UV sales increased both YoY and MoM with most automakers concentrating on this segment as compared to any other

A quick view of each automaker’s sales lists in recent months, shows that it is the larger 3 row SUVs of 6 and 7 seater capacities that are doing well in terms of sales. Mahindra registered a significant growth in SUV sales in March 2022 and same is seen in the case of Tata Motors, Kia and Toyota.

There are a host of reasons that attract buyers to this segment. For starters, it is an increase in disposable incomes while lower age groups of buyers show added impetus to larger vehicles for its dominating road presence, state of the art technology and added safety equipment.

India has also seen more UV launches in the recent past as compared to PVs in any other segment. Vehicles in this segment also offer the advantages of a taller driving stance, increased ground clearance and interiors that offer flexibility and maximization of space.

Top 10 3 Row Cars March 2022

An assessment of total utility vehicle sales in the 6/7 seater segment for March 2022 shows off a marked increase in YoY sales to the extent of 29.95 percent. Sales stood at 49,072 units in March 2022, up from 37,761 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales on the other hand increased 5.05 percent from 46,715 units sold in February 2022.

Toyota Innova led the segment with sales increased 37.85 percent YoY to 7,917 units in March 2022, up from 5,743 units sold in March 2021. It was also an 83.35 percent MoM growth over 4,318 units sold in February 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the No. 2 best seller in this segment in March 2022 even as sales dipped YoY and MoM. Sales in the past month stood at 7,888 units, down 15.21 percent over 9,303 units sold in March 2021. Sales in February 2022 had stood at 11,649 units, relating to a 32.29 percent MoM de-growth. Share percentage hence dipped to 16.07 percent in the past month from 24.94 percent held in February 2022.

Kia Carens, a relatively new comer to this segment, has seen sales of 7,008 units in March 2022. This was a 37.17 percent growth over 5,109 units sold in February 2022. Market share also increased from 10.94 percent to 14.28 percent during the said period.

Also with a YoY and MoM sales growth, at No. 4 was Mahindra Bolero. Sales dipped 1,981 units or 22.25 percent to 6,924 units in March 2022 over 8,905 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales fell 37.31 percent from 11,045 units sold in February 2022. Despite lower sales, the Mahindra Bolero was the best-selling model in the company lineup.

Mahindra Scorpio, Renault Triber, Toyota Fortuner

Mahindra Scorpio at No. 5 has seen outstanding demand in recent months. Sales which had stood at 2,331 units in March 2021 increased 160.02 percent to 6,061 units in March 2022. MoM sales growth was at 132.22 percent over 2,610 units sold in February 2022. Market share of the Scorpio stood at 5.59 percent in February 2022 which increased to 12.35 percent in March 2022.

Renault Triber saw its YoY sales dip to 3,561 units, down from 4,133 units sold in March 2021. This was a de-growth of 13.84 percent of 572 units. MoM sales however, increased 48.56 percent from 2,397 units sold in February 2022.

Fortuner performance was outstanding with increased YoY and MoM growth reported at 2,984 units, up 39.70 percent over 2,136 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales increased 61.47 percent from 1,848 units sold in February 2022. Market share of Toyota Fortuner increased from 3.96 percent in February 2022 to 6.08 percent last month.

Hyundai Alcazar (2,502 units), Tata Safari 2,227 units and Maruti XL6 (2,000 units) completed this list. Maruti gears up for launch on the new XL6 later this week. It will come in with a new engine lineup and updated features. It could be for this reason as reduced sales in both February and March 2022.