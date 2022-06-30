Top 10 3 Row UV / SUV Sales May 2022 – Ertiga, Bolero, Carens, Innova

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga led the segment with sales of 12,226 units. No other model could surpass sales above the 10,000 unit mark

3 row UV / SUV sales have been noting outstanding demand in recent months. There have been several new models added to this list. The Kia Carens was a new entrant earlier this year while the Mahindra Scorpio N was launched earlier this week. 3 Row UV / SUV segment in India has posted a YoY growth of 234.53 percent to 44,258 units in May 2022.

This was over 13,230 units sold in May 2021, the month that saw the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic strike the nation. MoM sales dipped in this segment by 13.53 percent from 51,183 units sold in April 2022. The list below includes only cars which are exclusively offered with 3 rows. Sales of cars like XUV700 are not included because they are offered with both 2 row and 3 row option. Sales breakup of XUV700 2 row and 3 row is not available.

Top 10 3 Row UV / SUV Sales May 2022

Topping sales charts was Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with sales of 12,226 units in May 2022, up 353.82 percent over 2,694 units sold in May 2021. This was a 9,532 unit volume growth with a 27.62 percent market share. MoM sales fell 17.89 percent over 14,889 units sold in April 2022 when market share was at 29.09 percent. The Ertiga was the 5th best-selling model in the company lineup last month after WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Alto.

At No. 2 was Mahindra Bolero with sales growth of 149.27 percent YoY growth to 8,767 units from 3,517 units sold in May 2021. This led to a 5,250 unit volume growth. Bolero commands a 19.81 percent share on this list. MoM sales improved 14.06 percent from 7,686 units sold in April 2022 leading to a 1,081 unit volume growth.

Kia Carens, a relatively new entrant to this segment, launched earlier this year, has seen sales of 4,612 units in May 2022. This was a MoM de-growth over 5,754 units sold in April 2022 causing market share to dip from 11.24 percent held in the same month to 10.42 percent in May 2022. Kia Carens has recently scored a 3 Star safety rating in Global NCAP. Bookings also continue to pour in leading to a longer waiting period that extends to 75 weeks in the case of some variants and colour options.

Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti XL6, Toyota Innova

Mahindra Scorpio was at No. 5 with sales of 4,348 units, up 144 percent over 1,782 units sold in May 2021. This was a 2,566 unit volume growth with a 9.82 percent market share. MoM sales also noted a 60.32 percent growth over 2,712 units sold in April 2022. Market share went up to 9.82 percent from 5.30 percent MoM. Mahindra Scorpio will henceforth be known as the Scorpio Classic following the launch of the new Scorpio N which made its official debut on 29th June 2022. Sales of XL6 improved YoY by 129.24 percent to 4,085 units but dipped MoM by 6.44 percent over 4,366 units sold in April 2022.

Toyota Innova sales zoomed 13,585 percent YoY to 2,737 units in May 2022, up from just 20 units sold in May 2021. It was however a 56.90 percent MoM de-growth over 6,351 units sold in April 2022. The company now gears up for launch of the Toyota HyRyder which will mark its entry into the highly competitive compact SUV space, to be unveiled on 1st July 2022.

Sales of 3 row 6/7 seater UVs also included Tata Safari with 2,242 units sold in the past month, up 45.06 percent YoY over 1,536 units sold in May 2021 and up 8.26 percent MoM from 2,071 units sold in April 2022. Renault Triber (2,110 units), Alcazar (1,947 units) and Fortuner (1,184 units) each posted a YoY growth but sales dipped on a MoM basis.